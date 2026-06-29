“Pay Me What I’m Owed”: Part-Time Worker Exposes Corporate Scheduling Abuse and Demands Overtime Cash Before Walking Out

Retail workers have to put up with a lot. While you can’t control what type of customers you’re going to encounter on any given day, it would be nice if you could count on having managers who would support you and have your back.

When the managers are awful and unreliable, the situation can be dire for the employees.

In this story, one retail worker vents about the store where she works, and none of her problems involve customers. She wants to quit her job because of the awful managers.

Keep reading for all the details.

I just had a thought about overtime. Also, why I have decided that I want to quit. If full-time employees get overtime for working more than 40 hours in a week, shouldn’t part-time employees also get paid overtime to work more than 25? I mean, there’s a reason some of us want to work part-time instead of full-time. I’m a student. I don’t have time to be at work the same amount of time as a full-time employee. I don’t even get the benefits such as health insurance or paid time off that the full-time people have. That’s one of the reasons I’ve decided I will be quitting my retail job soon. But I have many other reasons. Because I’m working so much, that gives me little time to do my schoolwork.

Here’s another reason OP has decided to quit.

Another is that the managers here are pretty incompetent at their jobs. A co-worker in my department ragequit for this exact reason, and I am realizing that she is right. There were only three people in my department. One guy already works full-time, so after the other one quit, I gut stuck with all of her hours, rather than the managers hiring a new person. One of the managers is always pulling me out of my department to go do something else that he couldn’t be bothered to make sure someone was scheduled for.

Here’s an example.

One time in the middle of a new task, the same manager comes up to me to tell me to go to the registers because the line is getting long. Make up your mind! My supervisor has even noticed that they keep pulling me from the department, that whenever we finish our job early, he tells me, “Pretend you’re doing something useful here until the end of your shift.”

OP has more reasons to be frustrated with the managers.

The managers also constantly forget to do things. For example, I’m processing clothes and running out of hangers, or room on the rack to put them on. Only managers have a key to the room where these things are, so I ask one of them to get a new box of hangers or rack for me. 90% of the time they forget and I will spend half of my shift asking for an item while my supervisor is looking for random nooks and crannies to put things on.

Here are some more examples.

Another time, I needed the bathroom and it took an hour before somebody opened the door for me. I feel bad for anybody who has nausea or diarrhea at the wrong time. In another instance, one time the managers took an employee to the stock room to work on something in there, and told her to call to come back upstairs in an hour, as I said above only managers are authorized to open the door. The girl did as she was told, but the call to the store was ignored by the managers. It was only when someone finally picked up the phone two hours later that they remembered she was still there. I really want to get out of this place, but will be staying until I can find another job first as I don’t have much money.

That sounds like an awful place to work.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose HR department advised her to quit if she was that unhappy, so she did and found herself in a role reversal years later.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This really is awful!

Here’s some good advice.

A business owner comments about the overtime question.

Here’s some more advice about what kind of job to look for.

That store definitely sounds like it’s not being run very well. Employees quit bad managers, and they definitely have bad managers.

I hope she can find another job quickly so she can get out of there, but it might also be a good idea to report these managers to HR.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a team that agreed to work overtime, but then not everyone showed up, leaving the rest holding the bag.