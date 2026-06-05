Renter Completely Silences a Controlling Neighbor Who Tried to Dictate Her Laundry Habits

Most reasonable people would agree that sunshine is not a finite resource that requires fair distribution between neighbors, but the entitled woman in this story seemed to think otherwise.

A renter hanging laundry in her own private garden on a hot day in Scotland was interrupted by her rude neighbor, who appeared at the fence to inform her that the laundry was slowing down her drying time and that she was being inconsiderate.

The thing is these were two separate gardens, two separate washing lines and a six-foot fence between them.

The renter’s response to the complaint was brief, but pithy — and the neighbor didn’t like it one bit.

Keep reading for the full story.

Sorry folks, it’s my neighbours turn to use the sun. So if we could all just bring in our washing and be more mindful of the apparent schedule, that would be great. I live in a four-in-a-block in Scotland, and we all have our own spacious gardens separated by 6ft fences — and with that, we all have our own washing line. No shared appliances either.

One day this renter noticed something troubling.

I was hanging out my second washing of the day when this lovely lady — who is a highly trained, entitled, and a bit dumb — stomped up to the fence to demand I bring my washing in.

This neighbor really had a lot to say about it.

She claimed I was an “inconsiderate AH” and that hers would take longer to dry now. My reply of “It’s hotter than Satan’s backside today, I think we’ll be fine” was apparently too much for her to handle.

This just set the woman off even more.

She screamed that she’d be phoning the landlord to complain. She is entirely serious. She complains about everyone in the street, so at this point her ridiculous complaints are only hurting herself.

This neighbor needs a heaping dose of reality.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a landlord who learned the hard way not to try to keep a security deposit he should have paid.

What did Reddit have to say?

This lady does know you can’t own the sun, right?

This commenter makes a humorous point.

This comment was so ridiculous, this user hardly believes it’s real.

Maybe this renter should fire back with a quip of their own.

What this neighbor clearly doesn’t realize is that complaining about everyone on the street is a self-defeating strategy. Eventually the landlord stops treating your calls like emergencies and starts treating them like weather reports.

The renter used her own line, in her own garden, on a genuinely hot day, and responded to being called inconsiderate with about the same level of respect as her neighbor paid her.

Sometimes the best way to respond to an entitled person is by being totally unbothered.