Roommate’s Constant Air Conditioning Habits Leave Woman Struggling in Freezing Apartment

I’m the kind of person who likes things to be COLD.

My drinks, my car, and especially my house.

So I can somewhat sympathize with the villain in this story.

BUT, when you live in a place with other people, you have to take their feelings into consideration.

And how many times have we seen stories about roommates fighting over the thermostat?

All the time! It never ends!

In this story, a woman talked about why she’s at odds with her roommate…who likes their place to be ICE COLD.

Read on and see what you think about this.

AITA for turning off the AC when my roommate says she’s hot? “I (23F) live in a tiny apartment with my roommate (21F) and I feel like I’m actually losing my mind. This girl keeps the AC on 24/7. NONSTOP. I am not exaggerating. It does not matter if it’s cold outside, raining, nighttime. whatever. The AC is BLASTING at all hours.

The thermostat can cause a lot of issues among roommates!

Me and my other roommate are literally sitting in our rooms wrapped in hoodies and blankets shivering. It’s not just us either. MULTIPLE people I’ve had over have walked in and immediately been like “why is it so freezing in here?” without me even saying anything first. And here’s the best part: She is the ONLY ONE who thinks it’s hot.

This sounds like a pretty bad situation…

On top of that, she is just exhausting to live with. She’s loud as hell all day, constantly screaming on the phone like she’s in a reality show audition. When she comes back with groceries she SLAMS everything down, yelling and making a whole scene like she’s announcing her arrival to the entire building. Also, she basically has half the apartment to herself now because our last roommate literally MOVED OUT because she couldn’t stand living with her anymore. That should’ve been my sign. Anyway, two days ago we were literally fine. Like, we went out and got coffee together, normal conversation, no tension, nothing weird. Then yesterday she texts asking if we can keep the AC on for “just an hour” because her room is hot.

It sounds like these people shouldn’t be living with each other!

I responded saying me and my other roommate have been turning it off because it’s unbearably cold, and even people who come over have said the same thing. I wasn’t rude about it, just honest. She responds basically like “I understand” but clearly does not. Because then I find out from my other roommate that she’s been actively trash talking us, saying things like: “Isn’t it crazy how people can be so inconsiderate, all I asked for was one hour because it’s hot”and also saying she feels like she could “hit people” over it? Then today I see her in the hallway and she straight up acts like I don’t exist. Won’t look at me, doesn’t acknowledge me, nothing. Meanwhile she’s perfectly friendly with other people. And the AC? STILL ON.

How much worse can it get…?

So now I’m freezing, being ignored, and apparently being villainized because I don’t want to live in a literal ice box. I genuinely don’t understand how I became the bad guy here when she’s the only one out of multiple people who thinks the temperature is normal. AITA for turning off the AC in my own apartment when it’s making everyone else miserable?”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a landlord who learned the hard way not to try to keep a security deposit he should have paid.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual said they all SUCK.

This Reddit user agreed.

And another reader shared their thoughts.

Welp, it seems like a lot of readers think they all SUCK.

And maybe they’re right.

It doesn’t seem like there’s a whole lot of compromise going on in this apartment, so maybe these folks just need to sit down and work the whole thing out.

We wish them luck!

Someone needs to move out of this apartment before things get even uglier!