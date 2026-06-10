‘Rules Don’t Apply to Me’: Entitled Customer Blasted for Defying Store’s Strict Pet Ban

Dogs are everyone’s best friend. But unfortunately, even for other humans, you just simply can’t bring your best friend anywhere and everywhere you go.

What would you do if you saw a regular customer repeatedly breaking the rule about this in your go-to shop? One person recently aired their grievances about one specific person like this on Reddit. Here’s what they said.

Dogs in Supermarkets

Why do people think it doesn’t apply to them?

There was a woman in the supermarket with a dog clearly not any sort of service dog.

It’s often obvious when this is the case.

It had its paws up on the counters, head diving into the uncovered vegetables, and into people’s bags- while all the other dogs are tied up outside.

Will only just encourage more to do the same, why do people not think rules apply to them?

This is a universal issue unfortunately.

This was the one time the security guard wasn’t around/this was an older middle aged middle class women.

Jerks come in all shapes and sizes.

His local supermarket is going to the dogs!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

Let’s see how the Reddit community chimed in on this one.

The comments immediately jumped to point out the obvious.



Another person took the time to vent.



Someone else made a very valid point.



One person shared their own experience.



And another kept it plain and simple.



No service animal, no…well, service!