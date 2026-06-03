She Agreed to Help Her Best Friend Out, but She Was a Day Late and a Dollar Short

With the rise of technology has come the rise of expectations in relationships. Whether we like it or not, people are now constantly expected to be available digitally at the drop of a hat, and this unrealistic notion can very easily fracture even the tightest of bonds.

What would you do if your closest friend began to expect and enforce a little too much from you? One woman recently shared a weird example of this recently with Reddit. Here’s what she said.

AITA for not responding to someone for 6 hours even though I was “active”?

So I (29F) have a friend (30F) who I text pretty regularly.

Not like constant all-day texting, but we check in, send memes, etc.

Yesterday she texted me around 1:10pm asking if I could help her look over something for work.

That requires a bit more brain power than sending memes.

I saw it, but I didn’t respond right away because I was dealing with stuff at home (family-related, not super relevant but it was an emergency).

I ended up replying around 7:30pm like “Hey sorry just seeing this now, I’d love to help”.

She immediately responds with: “You weren’t ‘just seeing this now’ lol.”

Yikes, she got called out real quick.

Then she sends me SCREENSHOTS of my “active now” status from like 2:00pm, the message marked as “read” at 1:12pm, and a timeline she literally typed out of when I read her message, and when I was active.

I told her I was dealing with something and didn’t have the mental energy to respond properly at the time, and she said you had the energy to be online though.

Um…that’s not really the friend’s business?

That honestly annoyed me because just being on your phone doesn’t mean you’re available for a full conversation??

I said I didn’t appreciate being monitored like that.

A valid response!

Now she’s barely responding and when she does it’s super short.

I get that I could’ve sent a quick “busy” text, but the whole screenshot/timeline thing feels… intense?

AITA??

She certainly shouldn’t have lied, but her friend’s reaction feels way out of proportion.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”

Let’s see what the Reddit comments had to say about this one.

The comments were pretty aghast by the whole thing.



And aired their grievances about the friend’s expectations.



Some asked the important questions.



Others had a more contrarian opinion.



But ultimately, most had the same take.



Call me, beep me, doesn’t mean you’re going to reach me.