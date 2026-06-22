She Felt Like Everyone Around Her Had Something Special Going On — and Wasn’t Sure What Her Own “Something” Was

Many people question career direction in entry-level jobs.

The following story involves a woman who works as a hotel receptionist and feels insecure because most coworkers have other passions and ambitions.

While some of her colleagues are studying or pursuing entirely different careers like medicine, law, and creative fields, she feels like she has nothing else to offer.

This makes her feel lost and unsure about her own lack of a strong passion or long-term goal.

Now, do you think her feelings are valid? Let’s take a closer look!

Everybody who works at the Front Desk seems to have some other passion I’ve been working as a hotel receptionist for a little over a year. My question, and one of my biggest insecurities as well, is: Why does every person that I have met that works as a receptionist have some other passion? And I don’t necessarily mean a passion for some other position in the tourism department. But something completely different.

This employee has met a lot of people working in the hotel industry with different hobbies and passions.

I’ve met students of the medical fields, artistic people, writers, music producers, DJs, tech guys, law students. And, in general, people that want nothing to do with the hotel field. The thing is that it makes me very insecure, because I don’t really have any other passions or aspirations. I basically just live my day-to-day life and have my hobbies. But nothing so strong as a passion that I want to chase.

She started feeling like she had nothing else to offer.

So I basically feel that I do not offer anything in this world (that escalated quickly). Because I am doing a job that almost anybody can do. Which is a pretty boring job as well, if you don’t count the mental exhaustion from weird guests.

She’s scared to try something new or strive to reach higher positions.

I know I should probably start looking for new hobbies. Or maybe try to climb that hotel field ladder or even get a career change in tourism, but I am really scared. By the way, I really do not want to come off as bitter or jealous of other successful people. I am just a little lost.

If I have one thing to say about this, it is that what OP feels is normal and valid.

This kind of comparison trap is more common than people admit, especially in entry-level jobs.

But having “no big passion” at the moment doesn’t mean there’s something wrong.

It just means there’s no direction locked in yet. So, OP, give yourself a break and try to enjoy the career you have right now.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Another one chimes in.

This is pretty common, says this person.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Not everyone needs a secret passion or side hustle. Sometimes, the job you have is more than enough.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.