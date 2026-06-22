June 22, 2026 at 12:45 pm

She Followed Her Brother-in-Law’s Niece on Instagram After Feeling a Real Connection — Then Felt Embarrassed When She Was Ignored

by Heide Lazaro

Woman browsing through Instagram on her phone

Pexels/Reddit

Social media interactions can sometimes lead to overthinking.

In this story, a woman followed her brother-in-law’s adult niece on Instagram after sensing a small connection at family gatherings.

He followed her back, but there was no conversation or engagement afterward.

Now, she feels embarrassed and wonders if she misread the situation.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for following someone from my BIL’s side.

I am feeling a bit embarrassed and overthinking this situation.

I (22F) followed my brother-in-law’s niece (23M).

He is studying the same degree. We have met three times at family functions.

There was some eye contact.

This woman had a few encounters with her brother-in-law’s adult niece.

We sat next to each other during rituals with other siblings.

We stood near each other for group photos. Nothing very intense happened.

We had one mutual on Instagram.

After coming back home, I did not think much about it.

I did feel something. I did not follow him at that time.

She decided to follow him on Instagram.

After two months, I took the initiative and followed him.

He followed me back. We have not talked or liked each other’s posts.

It has been 3 days. Now, I am feeling a bit ignored.

I feel like I made a fool of myself.

But now, she feels embarrassed.

I am overthinking. I cannot even unfollow him.

Maybe it is just me who thought it meant something, and perhaps it meant nothing to him.

I do not know what to do. I feel embarrassed.

I did not even have any intention of dating. I still feel ignored.

Don’t worry, hun. It is very common for women to overthink. And this right here is a sign of classic overthinking. Lol.

At least she got a follow back, right? Also, three days isn’t enough to conclude anything yet.

Who knows? Well, let’s just wait and see…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

In the meantime, let’s read what others have to say about this.

Lol. Short and sarcastic.

Screenshot 2026 06 15 at 8.54.20 AM She Followed Her Brother in Laws Niece on Instagram After Feeling a Real Connection — Then Felt Embarrassed When She Was Ignored

Here’s another quick comment.

Screenshot 2026 06 15 at 8.54.45 AM She Followed Her Brother in Laws Niece on Instagram After Feeling a Real Connection — Then Felt Embarrassed When She Was Ignored

Don’t overthink it, says this one.

Screenshot 2026 06 15 at 8.55.08 AM She Followed Her Brother in Laws Niece on Instagram After Feeling a Real Connection — Then Felt Embarrassed When She Was Ignored

Finally, this one shares their honest opinion.

Screenshot 2026 06 15 at 8.55.27 AM She Followed Her Brother in Laws Niece on Instagram After Feeling a Real Connection — Then Felt Embarrassed When She Was Ignored

Not all follows lead to a full love story.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bus driver who is sick and tired of covering everyone else’s weekend shifts.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
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