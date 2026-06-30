She Found Out Her Mom Stole Her Prescription Pills — Now She Has to Decide Whether to Call the Police on Her Own Mother

Dealing with an addict in your family is tough stuff.

You love them, you want to help them, but, many times, they stab you in the back over and over again and your trust in them eventually goes out the window…

Along with a lot of the sympathy you might have once had for them…

The young woman who wrote this story knows all about it and she explained why she’s in a huge predicament when it comes to her mother, who clearly has some serious issues.

Let’s take a look at what’s going on here.

WIBTA if I reported my mother to the police for stealing my ADHD meds? “I (19F) was prescribed Adderall XR through my university and given a 90 day supply for the summer since I live far from campus. Because it’s summer and I don’t have many responsibilities right now, I haven’t been taking it much. I’ve probably only taken around 10 capsules since May because it suppresses my appetite and I was already tiny to begin with. A few days ago I went to grab one before work and noticed a huge amount missing. After counting, I realized I only had 24 capsules left.

Oh, no!

My mom stole them. She has a long history of substance abuse. She’s abused prescription medications, stolen pills from family members, and overdosed multiple times. I found her during one overdose when I was 14, although I wasn’t told that’s what had happened until recently. I called her and asked if she stole my Adderall. She denied it until I asked if she’d test positive for Adderall right now. That’s when she admitted it.

What a sad situation…

I completely lost it. I told her she stole medication I actually need, that she could get in legal trouble, and that I could file a police report. Later, my grandmother told me even more about my mom’s addiction history, including stealing medications from a locked safe. Apparently this is very much not the first time something like this has happened. That night my mom and I had a long conversation. She admitted everything, was extremely remorseful, and talked about getting help. she wants to return to therapy, be honest with her providers, and enter a recovery program. It was one of the hardest conversations I’ve ever had with her. The next day I contacted my provider because I now don’t have enough medication to last the summer. This morning I got a message saying that if I want a replacement prescription, I need a police report. I immediately started crying. I went to my local police station to ask questions. The officer told me that once a report is filed, it’s up to investigators and prosecutors what happens next.

She’s in a really tough spot now.

Here’s my problem. My mom is a single mother with two minor children still at home. We’re low income. Despite all of her issues, she works hard and helps support my siblings. Part of me thinks filing is the right thing to do. She stole a controlled substance, left me without medication, and has a serious history of addiction. The other part of me worries about what happens if she gets arrested, gets a record, loses income, or makes life harder for my siblings. Both my mom and grandmother have made it very clear that they believe “you don’t do that to blood.” I genuinely don’t know what the right thing to do is. What would you do?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.

Check out what readers had to say about this.

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This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this Reddit user offered some advice.

Wow…

This is hard for anyone…

The folks in the comments seem pretty convinced that she should report her mom to the police.

But that’s easier said than done…

This is a really tough spot for a young person to be in…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.