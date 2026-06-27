She Kept Sending Him Mixed Signals — So He Blocked Her and Chose Peace

People who give off mixed signals can really mess a person up and this story is a proof of that!

A single father shares how he met a single mother who couldn’t make up her mind.

Check out what happened.

AITAH – Not allowing someone to spend time with my kids? I’m going to speed run this, its a long story but I would be here all day trying to write everything that’s gone on.

That doesn’t sound too good…

About 2 years ago I (36m) was close to a woman (35F) who we will call “X”. Our youngest daughters were at school together and we became friends on the school run. Long story short I ended up doing some building work for her, we were both single and we became close, we would spend a lot of time together, I developed strong feelings and I was fairly sure had she as well as she would instigate and give signs but it seemed to be on her terms and every time I tried to reciprocate she would go cold. This went on for about 6 months of getting nowhere until she just cut me off.

He was so confused about her behavior…

I had no idea why, I knew I hadn’t done anything wrong but any attempt to talk to her was met with a wall. She changed her daughters school and that was that. I swallowed that bitter pill, It was hard but I moved on. We have the same friend circle and live close to each other so inevitably we would bump into one another. It was rare we did but I would always keep it civil and say the standard “hello, how are you” and that was all. I hadn’t seen or spoken to her for 6 months, I’d not invited her to anything I’d organized and she hadn’t been around anything that others had, Yesterday I and my kids were invited to something that she was also at.

This is where things get bad…

I arrived and everyone was sat around a table so I greeted everyone, everyone greeted me back apart from her. It was awkward as hell , but I wasn’t going to let her ruin it so I just carried on as if she wasn’t there. It went on, I worked the table socially and we were all having a good time, she still hadn’t said a word to me but she was looking at me and laughing along. She took a picture of our kids together and jabbed me in the back to show me the picture on her phone, still no words so I tried to start a conversation but it didn’t go anywhere.

That sounds fishy…

I was close to her daughter and she was always really great with my kids, she took them places, had them for sleepovers and she spent lots of time with them, she formed a great relationship with them both especially with my youngest daughter which isn’t an easy thing to do and was one of the reasons I fell for her in the first place. About an hour went by and whilst at the bar my eldest came to me with X’s daughter both asking if they could go somewhere with X’s daughter, I didn’t really understand what they were on about so I said no because they’re too young. Then whilst walking back to the group with drinks my youngest stopped me and asked the same and she was stood with X.

What is she trying to do…

I was confused looking at X and she said she wanted to take my kids to a kids party where there would be face painting and kids games ect. I didn’t know what to say, so for the next 2 or 3 mins I tried to process it whilst asking questions. I wanted to say yes, I didn’t know if this invitation might included me, I had deleted and blocked her on FB a year ago along with her number so I would need to ask for it again. I felt like this might be her attempt at resetting our friendship and start talking again but I was really conflicted, I didn’t know if I wanted to go back down that route, my feelings are still there although nowhere near as strong or intense. I ended up saying no.

He knew he had to be stern about his decision…

Not because I didn’t trust her with my kids but because I thought it wasn’t right, she hadn’t just cut me off but she had also cut my kids off and she couldn’t just walk back in to their lives, not that it seemed to bother them *rolls eyes*. I knew nothing about the last 12 months of her life and as far as I know its the same for her with me. She’s moved house which is closer to mine but I don’t know exactly where, lots has happened since we were friends. I was hoping this could start some sort of conversation between us there and then and we could talk on our own to the side….. nope, she took it badly, she sat back down staring at her phone clearly offended and entire group just went quiet and they were all looking at each other, no one else knows that we don’t speak anymore and as far as I know none of them know about any feelings between us, but still it was awkward.

That’s INSANE!

She left not long after that but she did come and give me a hug goodbye. I was going to unblocked her on FB messenger last night and send a message but when I opened up the conversation I just saw all the last messages from me that she’d left on delivered and it changed my mind. So AITAH? I wouldn’t mind starting a dialog with her again and seeing where it goes but I don’t think it should be me initiating that as she cut me off and made her feelings clear and I should respect them.

GEEZ! That sounds so confusing!

Why would she give him so many mixed signals?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who stirred up family drama by finally choosing her own mom over her in-laws.

Let’s find out how the Reddit community reacted to this interaction.

Exactly! This user believes this dad did a good thing by being a responsible father.

Yeah! This user sees how odd this woman sounds.

This user knows this woman could have bad intentions…

This user feels like this guy needs to get over this woman.

This user suggests not letting the kids be around this woman.

Somebody here has good instincts!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a middle schooler who was totally frazzled after being left to babysit alone for 3-plus hours, and swears she’s never doing it again.