She Quit Her Job With a New Company Already Lined Up — Now Her Boss Is Asking Her to Stay Longer

Hey, I’m all for going the extra mile to help people out when it comes to jobs, but you have to draw the line somewhere.

Because at some point, you’re just being taken advantage of.

The employee who wrote this story wants to help out their boss…but they’re moving on to a new job and they need to get their life started.

What should they do?

Take a look at what’s going on here.

They want me to work after my last day! “I am in sales and operations for a company that has abused me for the last several years (e.g. three years on a 20% temporary pay cut). I finally found another job and gave a week and a half notice.

What?!?!

I told them that even after I leave I’ll make myself available by phone, email, etc. should they need me. I need to start on the Monday because the new place needs me there to meet a customer who is traveling in and they want to introduce me.

This is wild…

My soon to be old boss called me to tell me I should tell my new employer I need to give a full two weeks and that I’ll show up on Monday at the new place to meet but then I need to work Tuesday through Friday at the old place because they don’t think a week is enough. His bosses are worried I’ll forget about them and not call them back if I’m not physically there. Well, after that call that’s probably what will happen. What the hell?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who just let clients complain after her boss refused to approve overtime.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader had a lot to say.

There’s only so far you can go before you are essentially setting yourself on fire to keep other people warm.

Like I said, you want to help people out…but you gotta live your own life!

They need to cut ties with this company and MOVE ON.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who rejects a low contract offer and leaves the company instead.