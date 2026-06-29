June 29, 2026 at 7:35 pm

She Realized Her Husband Was Toxic — So She Quietly Built a Candle Business, Filed for Divorce, and Won Full Custody

by Jayne Elliott

woman making candles

Shutterstock

Imagine realizing that your marriage is toxic and that the only solution is to get divorced. Would you file for divorce right away, or would you make sure you have a way to provide for yourself and somewhere to live first?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she has a friend who both helps her set up a business and provides a place for her to live! True friends like that are rare and true gems!

Keep reading to find out all the details.

UPDATE: AITA for abandoning my MIL in a parking lot full of watching people?

I just signed the last of the divorce papers.

I tried to have a conversation with my ex-husband and his mother, but they both just yelled at me and would not listen to anything I said.

My ex-husband even went back on his agreement to not invite her over — apparently, this was my punishment for disobeying him and embarrassing his mother.

She had to get herself in a financially stable position before getting divorced.

For a few months, I stayed with my best friend on the weekends, and she convinced me to divorce him. But because I was a SAHM, I needed a steady source of income.

Early 2023, we started a candle making business on Etsy.

It was really rough the first few months, but we began to gain traction and I finally told my ex that I wanted a divorce after I felt financially stable.

He said no, but I had already worked everything out with my lawyer.

Her friend really helped her out.

After I sent him the papers, he and his mother began harassing me and he said that he would agree to the divorce only if I gave up full custody of my daughter.

Long story short, this ended up in us going to court, and I now have full custody.

My best friend is the real hero of this entire story — she let me stay over for free throughout the proceedings and helped me care for my daughter.

With the alimony and the money I made from the candle making business, I officially moved in with my best friend and began paying her rent, too.

It sounds like things are going well.

I’m currently saving up to buy a place of my own.

My daughter and I are really happy right now, and I can’t believe that I didn’t see how toxic my ex and his mother were for the 7 years we were married.

I hope this is enough drama for the rest of my life.

It sounds like she has put her ex and her mother-in-law behind her for good. I’d love to know more about this candle making business!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who stops speaking up in his Zoom meetings after getting constantly interrupted.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

As if she’d just be like, okay, never mind!

2026 06 28 at 10.34.41 PM She Realized Her Husband Was Toxic — So She Quietly Built a Candle Business, Filed for Divorce, and Won Full Custody

This person offers congratulations!

2026 06 28 at 10.34.51 PM She Realized Her Husband Was Toxic — So She Quietly Built a Candle Business, Filed for Divorce, and Won Full Custody

Another person wishes her happiness.

2026 06 28 at 10.35.05 PM She Realized Her Husband Was Toxic — So She Quietly Built a Candle Business, Filed for Divorce, and Won Full Custody

One person wants to buy a candle.

2026 06 28 at 10.35.19 PM She Realized Her Husband Was Toxic — So She Quietly Built a Candle Business, Filed for Divorce, and Won Full Custody

Honestly, I want to buy a candle too!

Good for her for knowing what’s best for her and doing what she needed to do to stand on her own two feet without her husband.

Her friend is the real heroine of the story. She’s lucky to have someone in her life who truly has her back.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who stirred up family drama by finally choosing her own mom over her in-laws.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter