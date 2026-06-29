She Realized Her Husband Was Toxic — So She Quietly Built a Candle Business, Filed for Divorce, and Won Full Custody

Imagine realizing that your marriage is toxic and that the only solution is to get divorced. Would you file for divorce right away, or would you make sure you have a way to provide for yourself and somewhere to live first?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she has a friend who both helps her set up a business and provides a place for her to live! True friends like that are rare and true gems!

Keep reading to find out all the details.

UPDATE: AITA for abandoning my MIL in a parking lot full of watching people? I just signed the last of the divorce papers. I tried to have a conversation with my ex-husband and his mother, but they both just yelled at me and would not listen to anything I said. My ex-husband even went back on his agreement to not invite her over — apparently, this was my punishment for disobeying him and embarrassing his mother.

She had to get herself in a financially stable position before getting divorced.

For a few months, I stayed with my best friend on the weekends, and she convinced me to divorce him. But because I was a SAHM, I needed a steady source of income. Early 2023, we started a candle making business on Etsy. It was really rough the first few months, but we began to gain traction and I finally told my ex that I wanted a divorce after I felt financially stable. He said no, but I had already worked everything out with my lawyer.

Her friend really helped her out.

After I sent him the papers, he and his mother began harassing me and he said that he would agree to the divorce only if I gave up full custody of my daughter. Long story short, this ended up in us going to court, and I now have full custody. My best friend is the real hero of this entire story — she let me stay over for free throughout the proceedings and helped me care for my daughter. With the alimony and the money I made from the candle making business, I officially moved in with my best friend and began paying her rent, too.

It sounds like things are going well.

I’m currently saving up to buy a place of my own. My daughter and I are really happy right now, and I can’t believe that I didn’t see how toxic my ex and his mother were for the 7 years we were married. I hope this is enough drama for the rest of my life.

It sounds like she has put her ex and her mother-in-law behind her for good. I’d love to know more about this candle making business!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who stops speaking up in his Zoom meetings after getting constantly interrupted.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

As if she’d just be like, okay, never mind!

This person offers congratulations!

Another person wishes her happiness.

One person wants to buy a candle.

Honestly, I want to buy a candle too!

Good for her for knowing what’s best for her and doing what she needed to do to stand on her own two feet without her husband.

Her friend is the real heroine of the story. She’s lucky to have someone in her life who truly has her back.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who stirred up family drama by finally choosing her own mom over her in-laws.