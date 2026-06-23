She Refused to Sleep in Her Cousin’s Camper After Finding Out an Ex Would Be Staying There Too — Her Family Says She’s Being Dramatic

A good friend doesn’t have to agree with you all the time. But they should make you feel like you’re a priority once in a while.

This young woman had spent years feeling like her cousin always found a reason to side with other people, especially the guys she used to date.

She tried to move past it more than once, but the same issue kept resurfacing.

Then a disagreement over who would be sleeping in a camper after graduation finally pushed her to her limit.

Read on to see what happened.

AITA For Not Sleeping In My Cousin’s Camper? My cousin (19F) Daisy and I (18F) have been best friends since we were kids, and grew up in small towns near one another. Our issues started when I was 15 and liked an older guy in my class, Kyle. We talked but never dated. When Daisy came to my school dance, they hit it off and started dating after a few months. She asked my permission at Easter brunch, and I told her it was okay, then cried on her.

It all started with Landon.

About a year later, I started dating my first bf, Landon. He was nice but would make fun of two of my close friends when talking to me. We fought, and when I told Daisy, she said she didn’t want to take sides because she understood both perspectives. After we broke up, I felt pushed aside for him. Daisy and Kyle became close with Landon and would hang out with him often, even taking him and his new gf to prom. It sucked but I felt like I couldn’t blame her because him and Kyle were friends. Eventually their friendship faded, and I started dating Troy. Kyle warned me that Troy was an *******, because he didn’t like him. The four of us hung out a lot, and eventually Troy and Kyle became friends, but Daisy and Troy didn’t get along.

Then, it happened with Troy.

Troy and I broke up a month before prom because he was going to college and didn’t want to start something serious. We agreed not to hang out after the break up. I thought since Daisy and Kyle didn’t like Troy, I wouldn’t be pushed aside again. WRONG! They suddenly loved him and even set him up with Daisy’s friend Macy. Daisy said she didn’t want to, but Macy saw Troy at a hockey game and begged for his number. They all went to their prom together, and Daisy made sure to tell me about it. The final straw was finding out Troy was invited to Daisy’s graduation party. I told her it wasn’t fair that she kept becoming close friends with my exes and expecting me to be fine hearing about it and being around them.

Fed up, she tried to put it into perspective.

I asked how she’d feel if I did that to her. She said it wasn’t fair because she only hung out with them because of Kyle. I got upset and said I’d start dating her ex’s friends and invite her ex to my parties then she got really upset and I apologized. Recently we went to an 18+ club with Macy. On the way home we talked crap about Troy, and Macy laughed and said she never would’ve dated him if Daisy hadn’t begged her for double dates. I laughed but it stuck with me.

Now, they’re not talking.

At my grad party, Daisy and I planned to stay the night in a camper. My party was the same day as Landon’s, so I suggested combining afterparties since we had the campsite. Daisy told me Landon and his gf agreed to stay. Later, I found out she meant in the same camper. I told her immediately I wasn’t ok with that. She said she’d figure it out, but later admitted she couldn’t kick them out and said I didn’t have to stay there. I was irate because I had no car and nowhere else to sleep, so my mom figured a way for me to stay in ours even though it was tight. Now, we aren’t talking, and my stepdad says I’m being dramatic. AITA?

Wow! Daisy sounds absolutely horrible.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.

Let’s check out of the folks over at Reddit agree.

This is the perfect advice.

According to this comment, she should stay away from Daisy.

She does need to set boundaries.

This reader thinks the cousin acts like an acquaintance.

It’s easy to see why she finally snapped.

One ex-boyfriend might be understandable. And two could be a coincidence. But after years of feeling pushed aside whenever her cousin got close to people she had a complicated history with, it’s not surprising that this situation hit a nerve.

Then, when it came time to figure out the camper arrangements, her cousin once again seemed more concerned about someone else’s comfort than hers.

After dealing with that enough times, most people would start wondering how much the friendship actually mattered to the other person.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.