Her Grandmother Bought Her a Half Pepperoni Pizza as a Vegetarian Compromise — She Refused to Eat Any of It

Vegetarians can be a picky bunch, huh?

And they have a right to be!

But…I think we can all agree that some of them take a bit too far from time to time…

And perhaps the woman you’re going to meet in the story below falls into that category…

She went on the record and asked if she did anything wrong by refusing to eat a pizza that had meat on half of it…

Let’s see what she had to say…

AITA for being mad with my grandma? “I’m vegetarian (F26). I started being vegetarian last year. The thing is my grandma (F71) go out to buy take out food, she wanted to eat Chinese food and there is no vegetarian options there, but there is a pizza in the same plaza so she bought me one. The problem here is she didn’t buy me a vegetarian pizza, she bought me a half pepperoni, half cheese pizza, and ate all the pepperonis herself before coming home.

Not cool, Grandma!

I was mad at her because thats not vegetarian food and I’m not gonna eat and she expected that because there is no more pepperoni on It, and I told her no, she was very insistent and I very loudly told her I’m not gonna eat it.

That didn’t go well…

My whole family is on her side and told me I should apologize, but they tried to make me feel guilty, but I don’t think I do anything wrong.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who told one child they were too short for the slide, but struggled to convince them to follow the rules.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader blamed her for this.

This Reddit user weighed in.

Another individual asked a question.

And this person didn’t hold back.

I’m with the majority of the commenters on this one…

Maybe she needs to grow up and go get her own food!

Her grandma was only trying to help!

These two definitely don’t see eye-to-eye on this issue!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who stirred up family drama by finally choosing her own mom over her in-laws.