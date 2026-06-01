Woman Sets Strict Mother’s Day Expectations, Then Gets Upset When Husband Follows Them Exactly

Setting standards and reasonable expectations for yourself in a relationship is a very important practice. However, oftentimes, people can remain in relationships so long with one another that they expect unspoken expectations to be met basically by mind reading.

How would you handle your spouse not stepping up to the occasion, even though there’s a world where that may have been your fault? One woman recently vented her frustrations about this on Reddit- to some unexpected results. Here’s what went down.

AITA irritated husband sent flowers to SIL for Mother’s Day, but not me?

My MIL is spending Mother’s Day with my BIL and his wife.

My husband decided (on his own) to send his SIL flowers, I guess as a thank-you since she’s hosting his mom.

That sounds like an incredibly nice gesture.

I get that it is a nice gesture, and in a different situation I probably wouldn’t care.

But right now, we’re on one income because I’m not working.

I’ve already cut back on things for the family, like Pilates, to help with spending.

Yikes, this lady can’t read the room that she herself created.

So spending money on an extra bouquet feels like…. a lot.

The worst part is that he thought it was ok to sent flowers to his SIL, but I didn’t get any (due to budget, my request).

It makes me feel overlooked, especially when I’m trying to be careful with spending on my end.

I don’t know if that feeling is totally valid here.

I told him it bothered me, mostly because of the money and because it hurt my feelings.

AITA for being irritated about this?

It sounds like this lady already got her laurels, whether she thinks so or not.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this story about a mother whose attitude ruined a sweet gift from her child.

Let’s see if the good folks of Reddit agreed.

The comments section was in agreement…but not in the way she expected.



Most found the entire situation to be odd.



And forced her to put everything into perspective.



One person pointed out the flaws in her reasoning.



And another was really just having none of it.



She can buy herself flowers!