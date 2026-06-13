She Thought She Was Bad at Her Job. The Reality Was Two Toxic Bosses Projecting.

Workplace relationships should be respectful and professional.

The following story involves an employee who found herself constantly targeted by her boss’s wife at work.

She was accused of spreading rumors and criticized for things like her makeup and behavior.

Despite treating her like everyone else, she couldn’t understand why she was being singled out.

Read the full story below for all the details.

When the boss isn’t the problem… but his wife is My boss is very nice and professional. I have no complaints there. His wife works as a sort-of supervisor in the same place. For some reason, she seems to have it out for me. She accuses me of spreading rumors about things I actually know nothing about.

This employee thinks she might have done something to offend her boss’s wife.

She makes other coworkers keep secrets from me. I do not think the secret itself is a big deal. Her not telling me directly when it impacts me weirds me out. She also accuses me of not liking her. I do not think I treat her any differently than anyone else does. I just do not gossip with her. I also do not tell her details about my personal life. Maybe I did something that inadvertently hurt her ego.

She feels hurt because she’s clueless as to what happened.

She also criticizes random things about me. She comments on my makeup and hair. She says it seems like I am trying too hard to be liked and that makes people uncomfortable. No one has ever told me that before, and no one seems to have a problem with me. I am actually deeply hurt, not because I need her to like me but because I genuinely do not know what I did to make her treat me like this.

Now, that sounds really unfair. Constant criticism like that can wear anyone down.

It’s tough when you don’t even know what you did wrong.

It would have been better if her boss’s wife had talked to her privately and informed her of what she did.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a similar remark.

Short and straightforward.

Finally, people are saying the same thing!

Sometimes the problem isn’t you, but someone else’s attitude.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee whose dietary restrictions caused the whole office to turn against her.