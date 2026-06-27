“She Tracks My Every Move”: Stressed Resident Exposes the Unhinged Neighbor Who Files Complaints Over Literally Everything

We’ve said it before and we’re gonna say it again, folks…

Some people just have too much time on their hands!

Instead of being productive, they choose to spend their free time bothering other folks.

What a way to live, right?

In today’s story, a person went on the record and complained about a neighbor of their who makes a HUGE deal…about EVERYTHING.

Take a look at what they had to say.

Harassing me over a parking spot. “This lady is the definition of a Karen. Narcissistic Entitled Old Bitty She has been harassing me over “these” parking spots since Day One and now my mental state is being affected.

Things aren’t going well, that’s for sure!

I have lived in my complex for 6 years, never have had a problem until she moves in, and now she wants to say I’m the problem? It’s me? I started this? She spies on me, she acts like she knows my whole life story from staring at me through her windows. Thinks she knows everything about me.

This is pretty creepy…

When I go outside there she is, when I come home from work there she is. I’m outside playing with my dog and she’s on her porch lurking at me. One day I caught her taking pictures of my license plates for who knows what. The Property Manager has never said anything to me about anything. Not once. Even our maintenance guy can’t stand her and says she’s just a miserable old lady with nothing else to do but make problems. I loathe a person who tries to make everyone’s business theirs.

She’s doing this just to cause problems…

Mind you, there is zero assigned parking and none of these spots are handicapped marked. We as tenants can park where ever whenever (first come first serve). The tipping point for me was when I came home from being gone all weekend. I came home, unloaded my bags and decided to go get food.

This lady has way too much time on her hands.

So I went back out to leave and there she is pulling up, parked in an empty spot 3 spots down from me. As soon as she realized I was leaving she backed out of that spot, and waited for me to back out and leave so she could take the spot I was in. What the hell? As if it matters! This lady will literally park, wait for me to leave, and then come back out just to move her car into the spot I was in. So after I came home from getting food, she’s outside waiting for me so she can start throwing insults in my face, calling me a fat pig and how I need to move my vehicles so she can park there. I told her to get away from me, grow up, stop harassing me for a parking spot when she has 50 others to choose from and all she can say is “go to Hell.” Not very intelligent either apparently, never has anything to say about why she does what she does. She just likes to call me names like a 5 year old. I can’t stand her anymore. I’ve filled a couple claims against her for harassing/insulting me but they haven’t done anything. She finally started parking in a spot thats on the very end of the parking lot, so I can at least be glad she’s not in between me and my other car. It’s definitely helping my mental (having peace) like I can breathe again. I just want her away from me.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this individual has an idea…

Have you ever had to deal with a neighbor like this?

It ain’t pretty, friends!

In fact, it can make a person not even want to go outside for fear of having yet another run-in with that person.

This neighbor is totally unhinged! Yowza!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who responded to an HOA violation letter by investigating the bylaws and having the whole board removed.