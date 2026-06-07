She Tried to Vent About Work, But Her Roommate Kept Accusing Her of Letting Her Boss Walk All Over Her

Roommates don’t have to agree on everything, but constant disagreements can eventually wear people down.

This woman found herself dealing with that after months of butting heads with her roommate over her job.

While her roommate viewed the workplace as toxic and exploitative, she felt the situation was more complicated than that.

The problem was that every conversation about work seemed to turn into the same argument, whether she wanted advice or not.

After a particularly difficult day, all of that frustration finally boiled over when her roommate refused to let the subject go.

Read on to see what happened next.

AITAH for snapping at my roommate I 27(f) am having struggles with my roommate 27(they/them) and I just need an outside perspective to see if I’m in the wrong. My roommate is a very dear friend of mine. One who has suffered through a really difficult time with me, and we’ve gotten closer as friends. However the issue lies in the fact I feel there is a double standard that exists just for me.

She barely gets a word in before the tirade starts.

I work a stressful job in the medical field at the front desk, and often times, I’m doing the job of multiple people at once, but I don’t work overtime or anything like that. It’s strictly limited to my time in office. Every time I get home and they ask about my day, I barely get a sentence out about it before I hear a long tirade about how my job is exploiting me, and I need to put my foot down and tell my boss that he’s putting too much on me. When this happens, I just fall quiet because every time I have spoken against it, trying to say that the benefits I get make up for how much work I do, my roommate just bulldozes over me insisting that I’m being a pushover, and I don’t respect myself enough.

At first, she tried to walk away.

So I just fell into the habit of going quiet and letting it burn out. Monday, I had a very bad day at work and I was really overstimulated and wanted to unwind. I get home and my roommate asks me how my day is. I tell them barely two sentences about it before I’m hit with the same thing again. I just walked away to go back to my room without saying anything cause I could feel myself getting pushed to the limit, but my roommate followed me continuing about how my job is stressing me out and impacting my health (it isn’t impacting my health). And that just struck a bad chord with me.

Fed up, she snapped.

I snapped at my roommate telling them that I really don’t want to talk about this. I just wanted to complain about my day and move on. I said that there are people all over who work really demanding and stressful jobs and that I don’t have the luxury of jeopardizing that by making waves with a boss that just fired someone for doing the same thing less than a month ago. My roommate then said that they knew I was going quiet because I was avoiding talking about this, and that if I didn’t want their opinion I should just say so because they aren’t a mind reader.

Later, she felt bad and apologized.

When I cooled down, I went to apologize and explain myself, but I just got a whole giant block of text about how they aren’t in a mental state to be a shoulder to cry on right now and that they’re really fragile mentally. Then, they said it’s best to not talk about work with them. When I told them I knew that they are going through an intense mental time right now, and it’s why I opted to stay quiet, because I don’t know what would trigger them. I was then accused of assuming the worst about them and that they don’t like being treated as if they’re fragile. AITA?

Yikes! It sounds like they need a small break from each other.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hiring manager who is shocked by an applicant’s entitled attitude about working full time.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit have to say about their situation.

It does seem like that.

Exactly!

Here’s solid advice.

According to this comment, the roommate is terrible.

Sometimes people don’t want advice. They just want someone to listen.

This woman never asked her roommate to solve her work problems. She just wanted to vent about her day and move on.

But her roommate kept turning every conversation into the same argument until she finally reached her limit.

And while the roommate may have meant well, good intentions don’t matter much when someone repeatedly ignores what you’re actually trying to say.