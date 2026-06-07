She Uses Strategic Cash Amounts to Keep Her Wallet Light, While Her Friend Claims It’s Just an Annoying Headache for Retail Workers

Everybody has little habits that make life easier for them, even if they seem a little strange to other people.

This woman has spent years handing cashiers odd amounts of money so she can avoid carrying around a pocket full of loose change.

Most of the time, nobody thinks twice about it.

But after watching her do it during a recent shopping trip, a friend accused her of making life harder for cashiers and forcing them to solve “unnecessary math problems.”

Now she’s wondering if her friend may be right.

Read on to learn the full story.

AITA for giving cashiers strange sums just so I don’t get any change back? Friend thinks I’m intentionally giving them a hard time! I’m a woman who hates carrying purses or large wallets, but I still live in a city where cash is used frequently. Since I rarely have functioning pockets, I resort to avoiding loose change whenever possible. For example, if my tab is $14.55 and I don’t have exact change, I’ll sometimes give cashiers $20.55 or $20.60 so I’d get full bills back and minimal coins if possible. I also get to use most of my existing coins. I honestly thought most people did this. Anyways my friend was out with me recently and saw me pay with this kind of sum. The trainee cashier was slightly confused this time and kept trying to give back my coins while keeping the larger bill. I explained and he quickly got it.

Her friend was not impressed.

Afterwards my friend asks me why I did that. She got annoyed and said that I’ve been a **** to inconvenience so many cashiers with unnecessary “math problems.” She also accused me of not being empathetic towards people who can’t do mental math well. I felt kinda bad, but I honestly didn’t think it was that big of a deal. She kept saying that I was intentionally making their days harder by giving them such weird sums. Honestly, I didn’t think it made that much of a difference and most cashiers have given me correct change no problem. But I could be missing a lot. AITA?

Yikes! Nosey, opinionated people are so annoying.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hardware store employee who lost his cool with customers wandering around after closing time.

Let’s check out if the folks over at Reddit think the practice is intentionally rude.

Here’s someone who does the same.

As this comment explains, the register does the math.

This could be true.

Yet another cashier talking about how easy it is.

Her friend is being a little ridiculous here.

Cash registers do the math automatically, and cashiers see people use exact change or odd amounts of cash all the time.

Plus, there are plenty of things customers do that make a cashier’s day harder.

But handing over an extra sixty cents so you don’t get a pocketful of change isn’t one of them.