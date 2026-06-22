She Wanted Natural Prom Photos at a Waterfall With Her Friend — Her Parents Gave Her AI-Edited Pictures Instead

Special moments deserve to be captured authentically.

The following story is about a teenage girl who was excited to have her prom photos taken at a waterfall with her friend.

But instead of real pictures, her parents edited her photos using AI and created images that didn’t even look like her.

Her disappointment grew when her reaction wasn’t taken seriously by her family.

Do you think her feelings were valid? Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for getting mad about AI prom pictures I (17F) had prom last night. We went to a local waterfall to get pictures. I thought nothing of it because that is tradition. Your parents take cringy photos. You giggle at them before you make a cute prom post. Yeah, no, that did not happen. I have a singular photo that my grandma took of me.

This teenage girl wanted a raw, unedited photo of herself.

My mom (36F) said she was going to print some for her parents. I was lowkey excited to have a few physical copies. I asked my dad to send me some. He said, “Gothic or seaside?” I said neither. I said I wanted natural, unedited pictures. So I asked my mom.

But she received AI photos instead.

I received framed AI photos. The background is ruined. “I” do not even look like me in half of them. She said, “You have a problem with them?” I said, “Yeah, actually.” I started legitimately crying. This is so stupid.

They think she’s overreacting.

Now, I have no good prom pictures. I texted my grandma (her mom, 53). I got told to stop being a little jerk. All I wanted was natural, cute pictures of my best friend and me. Now I have none. Zip, zilch, zero. So, AITA?

Oh no, that’s really frustrating! Prom photos are once-in-a-lifetime memories, not something to fake.

Aside from not getting the raw pictures she wanted, her feelings were completely brushed off, and she was even made the villain in the story.

Now, I feel bad for her. If only they had listened to her concerns instead of dismissing them so quickly.

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Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user gives their honest opinion.

They sound terrible, says this one.

This person sympathizes with OP.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, here’s a valid point from this one.

You can’t replace real memories with filters and expect the same magic.

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