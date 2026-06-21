June 21, 2026 at 5:35 pm

She Was Deep in Wedding Planning When Her Fiancé’s Cousin Invited Them to Their Wedding — One Week Before Hers

by Heide Lazaro

People attending and witnessing and solemn wedding with the bride and groom

Magnific/Reddit

Wedding planning can quickly become overwhelming with tight schedules.

The following story is about a woman who recently realized her fiancé’s cousin had scheduled their wedding just one week before hers.

With appointments, preparations, and stress building up, attending another wedding feels like too much for her.

Now, she’s worried that her fiancé’s family might judge her if she decides not to go.

If you were in her shoes, what would you do? Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for not wanting to go to my fiancé’s cousin’s wedding the week before ours?

My fiancé’s cousin is getting married the week before us.

My fiancé and his cousin are not close. They chose their date before we did.

We did not know their date was a week before ours when we chose our date.

We found out at another family function when his grandparents asked us about our date.

This woman’s future mother-in-law asked her if they could move their wedding date.

When we told them, they mentioned that his cousin’s date was the week before ours.

When we realized this, his mom was quick to ask us if there was any way we could move our date.

Take note that she has been completely uninvolved in everything wedding-related, which I am sure is a dream for some.

But from my POV, it just seems like she does not care,

She tried, but it just seemed not possible.

We did reach out to the venue.

They offered us extremely discounted pricing for the date we chose.

They could not honor the same pricing for a different date.

Also, I had kind of settled on that date and felt attached to it, as dumb as that may sound.

She thinks attending the wedding while planning her own will be too overwhelming.

Now, that we are getting closer, I am realizing how many appointments and last-minute craziness is going to be happening in the weeks leading up to our day.

I feel like if I stop what I am doing to go to their wedding, I am going to feel way too overwhelmed.

I will be overcommitted to too many things. Also, I am 95% sure they are not going to come to ours.

They are opting to do their honeymoon right after their wedding, which is fine.

Again, they are not close with one another.

Now, she’s not sure what to do.

My fiancé has expressed worry that if I do not go, his family members will pass judgment on me about that.

They might think I am being rude.

We have about a month until their RSVPs are due, so I have a little bit of time to think on it.

AITA if I do not go?

Yikes, that timing is seriously stressful. Planning your own wedding is already a full-time job.

Knowing that you are being pressured to attend a relative’s wedding doesn’t help either.

Skipping it might actually save OP’s sanity… and I’m sure the relatives from the other side wouldn’t mind.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.

Don’t you think so, too? Let’s check out the comments of other people.

This person makes a good point.

Screenshot 2026 06 20 at 5.10.12 PM She Was Deep in Wedding Planning When Her Fiancés Cousin Invited Them to Their Wedding — One Week Before Hers

Here’s another valid point.

Screenshot 2026 06 20 at 5.10.30 PM She Was Deep in Wedding Planning When Her Fiancés Cousin Invited Them to Their Wedding — One Week Before Hers

Go and enjoy the night out, advises this user.

Screenshot 2026 06 20 at 5.11.17 PM She Was Deep in Wedding Planning When Her Fiancés Cousin Invited Them to Their Wedding — One Week Before Hers

Indeed, right?

Screenshot 2026 06 20 at 5.11.55 PM She Was Deep in Wedding Planning When Her Fiancés Cousin Invited Them to Their Wedding — One Week Before Hers

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Screenshot 2026 06 20 at 5.12.20 PM She Was Deep in Wedding Planning When Her Fiancés Cousin Invited Them to Their Wedding — One Week Before Hers

Sometimes, you have to miss a party to plan your own.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
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