She Was Talking With Nurses in a Doctor’s Office Lobby — a Random Stranger on the Phone Yelled at Her for Being Too Loud

People should be respectful in shared public spaces.

In this story, a woman with her husband was talking to nurses in a doctor’s office when a stranger suddenly yelled at her.

The man claimed he was on the phone and blamed everyone in the room for being too loud.

She was shocked, but later decided to stand up for herself before leaving the office.

Read the full story below to find out what happened.

“I’M ON THE PHONE!” My husband and I were in the lobby of a doctor’s office after finishing up an appointment yesterday. We were talking to two nurses about what to do next. We asked if we needed to make another appointment and if they would call us.

The other person screamed at them.

There was one other person in the waiting room. He was sitting in a chair with his back to us. He looked like he was in his 40s, I would guess. Right in the middle of us talking to the nurses, he turned around in his chair and screamed, “I’m on the phone!”

This woman and everyone else were shocked.

Both nurses, my husband, and I just stood there. We looked absolutely shocked for a few seconds. I then loudly said back, “Well, excuse you then!” He turned back around and muttered into his phone about how he could not hear. He blamed “inconsiderate people” standing around talking.

So she made a snappy comeback at him, too.

My husband and I left then. I said a parting shot loudly: “Well, I guess I finally have an anecdote to put on entitled people on Reddit.” The guy just stared at me. He looked shocked that I thought he was the entitled person.

Wow, that guy really had some nerve! To think he was the one talking on the phone in public.

Honestly, yelling at strangers rarely ends well. Good for her for standing her ground and calling it out.

If you were in this situation, what do you think would you have done? Let’s see how others reacted.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person makes a valid point.

Another one chimes in.

Here’s a similar experience.

Lol! This is genius!

If you’re on the phone in public, maybe don’t expect everyone else to hit mute.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who wasn’t keen on contributing more to a coworker’s gift than originally planned.