“She Won’t Stop Talking!”: Office Worker Reaches Breaking Point After Boundary-Blind Colleague Refuses to Let Her Work

Ugh…this brings back some bad memories…

I once had a co-worker who, while they were a nice person, they talked too much and they distracted me from getting work done.

Let’s just say that I was glad once they moved on to a different job…

In today’s story, a woman opened up about a co-worker who is really driving her up the wall.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

My Coworker Called Out and I Thrived. “In my office, we have what I would best describe as mini cubicles. I essentially sit next to 3 people. One on either side of me and facing the 3rd.

Uh oh…

The girl facing me is exhausting. She’s constantly talking about whatever stupid thing her husband did. Or telling me what stupid thing she did. Or telling me some stupid thing she plans to do. I can go on and on with the details of this, but my post would be ginormous. I know you’re probably saying “Just don’t engage” and I do try not to. I put my earbuds in. I can absolutely still hear her talking to me but I pretend I can’t and she realizes I’m listening to music or whatever.

Good grief, this sounds annoying.

Then she IMs me. And if I pretend I don’t see it, she will even walk around to my desk to tap my shoulder. I have ADHD and struggle to focus already. She is constantly distracting me. She wasn’t there today and I just felt so much more chill and while I wasn’t perfect, my focus was so much better. And also, this may be my problem more than her, she tells me some of her stupid plans I explain why they won’t work and she doesn’t listen and it STRESSES me out. A while ago, our boss was moving her to a new team within our department and wanted to move her to a different desk. I was so happy.

She sounds a bit immature…and possibly unhinged.

But then she made up excuses why she couldn’t move and involved our union and they decided to let her stay. I would like to go to my boss and request that I be moved because she is so disruptive to my work, but I’m part of my own team of two. It doesn’t seem fair to force my teammate to move and I need to sit next to her for collaboration. I was dreading having to deal with her all weekend and I enjoyed today so much, it’s going to be even harder when she comes back.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who stops speaking up in his Zoom meetings after getting constantly interrupted.

And this is what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person spoke up.

Another reader had a lot to say.

This individual chimed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this reader offered some advice.

This is quite annoying, don’t you think?

You can say that again!

She sounds pretty clueless…

This is a work situation that NOBODY wants to deal with.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who just let clients complain after her boss refused to approve overtime.