“Sir, I’m With My Kids!”: Customer Bagging Groceries at Aldi Left Completely Dumbfounded After Stranger Mistakes Him for an Employee

Shopping in self-service stores can sometimes lead to funny misunderstandings.

The following story involves a man who was bagging groceries at a self-checkout counter.

A stranger approached him and assumed he worked there.

Even though he was clearly shopping with his family, the man asked her for help like he was an employee.

The awkward moment left her confused about how he came to that conclusion.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Yes, I am a bagger at a store that famously doesn’t bag your groceries. If you have an Aldi, you are probably aware that two of their cost-saving measures are: 1. Making you return your own cart 2. Making you bag your own groceries. The Aldi quarter is required for the cart. The cashiers sit down and fling your items rapidly into your cart. Then, you are on your own.

This man was bagging the items he and his family bought.

My Aldi also has a self-checkout. Recently, I was at the self-checkout with my wife and kids. She was scanning. I was bagging. To be clear, we were in the self-checkout. I was bagging, which employees do not do. I was also dressed fairly artsy that day. I had on loose, hand-dyed pants, a black tank top, and big art deco earrings.

A man mistook him for a store employee.

I do not remember exactly what Aldi employees wear. But I am pretty sure it is a generic dark polo and slacks. A man in about his 50s came up to me and asked, “Is anyone in the office?” I was so caught off guard that I just stared at him for a full 15 seconds. I was not sure why he was asking me. I did not even mean to make it awkward for him.

He told him he wasn’t an employee.

I finally managed to say, “I do not work here.” He immediately looked embarrassed and said, “Oh, I thought you were helping bag.” Then, he took off in the direction of the office. At least he was not rude, but it was a weird assumption.

He thought it was very obvious he didn’t work there.

Yes, I am helping someone in self-checkout bag at the store that does not bag for you. That makes perfect sense, random man. It definitely could not be a normal shopper bagging for her family. That would be strange.

Sometimes, you can just do your own thing, and people will still assume you are something else. Lol.

But in OP’s case, it’s probably because he was bagging the grocery items that he was mistaken for a, well, bagger.

Well, at least the guy wasn’t rude, realized his mistake quickly, and didn’t double down.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person shares their personal experience.

Here’s an idea…

Short and true!

This user shares their personal thoughts.

And finally, another similar story.

Not everyone who bags their groceries is actually a paid bagger.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.