Son’s Simple Backyard Favor for Mom Ignites a Nightmare War With an All-Powerful HOA

Imagine living in an HOA community, and you decide you want to redo the landscaping in your backyard. Would you be annoyed if you found out you had to get approval before starting this project, or would you consider that perfectly normal?

In this story, one man is pretty annoyed at the HOA rules, and he’s not even the one living in the HOA.

Let’s read all about it.

HOA is just a landlord by another name Recently, my mom asked me if I could help her redo some landscaping in her backyard because there’s a section of the yard that doesn’t drain well and the grass is dead and soil compacted. She said she just wants to put down pavers and make a small patio that leads into the backyard. Seems like a small enough change and easier than regrading the earth (though we’d still need to level the pavers) or installing a french drain. So I agreed just telling my mom to give me a week or so’s time to prep.

But it’s not that simple.

She told me she has to wait for approval from the HOA. I thought this was odd because it’s just a landscaping choice in the backyard where it’s not visible from the street. Not adding a new structure or changing the existing structure, not using it as a foundation for anything. So I go to read the HOA’s requirements on making changes (variances) to the property and oh my god is this agreement freaking strict.

There really are a lot of rules.

Can’t have white rocks as a landscaping feature, can’t have any signs posted in the yard other than “for sale/rent” signs, can’t have boats, RVs, or other than automobile vehicles visible from the front, must get approval for landscaping choices other than what kind of trees or bushes to plant but adding/removing landscaping features requires approval, can’t have a satellite dish, antennae, clothes lines, basketball hoops. Any and all changes/additions to driveways, exterior windows, fences, hedges require approval regardless of their visibility or connection from/to another property. And any changes in the terms of the HOA agreement require notarized signatures of 90% of all current residents.

He is really annoyed by the HOA.

The HOA is no better than a landlord at this point. They just can’t evict you, technically. But they can sue the heck out of you for all of those things and force you out. How is this any different from the HOA effectively being a landlord/property manager? Anyway… currently awaiting approval on “installing” paver bricks.

Yeah, living in an HOA certainly isn’t for everyone. There are a lot of rules.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person comments about the clothesline rule.

Another person points out a difference between a landlord and an HOA.

Here’s an idea!

This person compares the two types of HOAs.

HOA rules are really annoying.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.