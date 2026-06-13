Stranger Corners Teen at the Cash Register Over Using Her Dad’s Credit Card

Overhearing part of a conversation can sometimes leave people with the wrong impression.

This woman found herself in that situation while shopping at a department store after she overheard a teenage girl mention using her father’s credit card to buy an expensive pair of boots.

Since she had always taught her own son not to use her credit card, she immediately assumed the girl was planning to make a purchase without permission.

So, when they ended up at the same register and the total climbed well into the four figures, she decided to step in.

But things didn’t go exactly as planned, and now she’s wondering if she made a mistake.

Read on to see exactly what happened.

AITA for telling cashier that wasn’t the girls credit card? I was in a higher-end department store today (rhymes with Loomingtales) and happened to end up next to two teenage-aged girls while shopping. One of the girls had picked out a pair of VERY expensive boots, and they were both fawning over them. The second girl must have looked at the price tag and asked the boots girl if she was really going to spend that much on boots. The girl with the boots said something along the lines of, “It’s fine. I have my dad’s credit card. I’m not paying.” That instantly caught my attention because THAT’S NOT HER CARD.

Then, she ran into the girls again at the checkout.

I’ve told my son multiple times that he’s never allowed to use my card, so I’m interested to see how this girl thinks she’s going to get away with fraud. I had split up from the girls at this point because they had found something else. We end up at the same register (me behind them), and I see her total hit well over four digits. The girl is about to swipe her card when I decide that I can’t let her get away with something like this, and someone has to parent this kid if no one else will. I tell the cashier that it isn’t her card but her father’s, and I’m not sure she has permission.

You could tell by the look on her face, the girl was angry.

The girl and her friend turn and glare at me, giving me possibly the dirtiest look I’ve ever seen. I swear this girl was going to throw a tantrum right there. I don’t think she was ever told no. The girl tells the cashier her father gave her the card to shop with because it’s the store’s credit card and it gives him the points. Now that I’ve pointed out it wasn’t hers, the cashier tells her she can’t use that card. The girl tries to show ID to prove they have the same last name (yeah, that will help), and I tell her it’s still fraud.

The girl tried to reason with the cashier, but it didn’t help.

The girl says it’s not fraud because she has permission and tells me to mind my own business. I tell her that it is my business that she’s doing something illegal. She needs to pay with her own card, or I’ll call the cops. The girl is very mad now, and people are glaring at me. She uses her own card and leaves crying. The cashier looks mad at me, and I tell my husband when I get home, only for him to agree I was in the wrong. AITA?

Yikes! That was a pretty bold thing to do.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit think she should’ve jumped in.

This reader accuses her of having a hero complex.

According to this comment, she didn’t need to senselessly embarrass the girl.

This reader seems triggered by the whole thing.

For this person, she needs to buy her stuff and go home.

This woman really needed to mind her own business.

Just because she doesn’t let her son use her credit card doesn’t mean other parents have the same rules.

The whole thing comes across as strangely judgmental, especially since she jumped straight to accusing a teenager of fraud based on a conversation she only partially overheard.

If anything, it almost sounds like she was more bothered by how much money the girl was spending than by whose card she was using.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel worker who doesn’t want to let guests reserve handicapped parking spots in advance.