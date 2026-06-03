Suburban Warfare: Snooping Neighbor Calls the Police After Homeowner Flashes the Ultimate Window Revenge

When you live in a neighborhood with lots of people, you need to keep your curtains drawn if you want to ensure your privacy. Some neighbors, however, seem dead set on spying on you in your home, so they are always trying to find a way to peek inside.

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so after he asked his neighbor to stop trying to look around his curtains and she refused, he decided to give her something to look at.

One night, while he knew she was looking, he suddenly sprang open his curtains just after taking a shower. The unexpected sight nearly made his neighbor fall over, so she called the cops.

Read through the full details of the story and what the police did about it below, and see if you think his reaction to her spying was appropriate.

Peeping lady neighbor gets flashed So, many moons ago I moved into an apartment, second floor.

Why would the neighbor do something like this?

At the time, I was about 21 and I’m a guy. Nice place and decent part of town. Not long after I moved in, I noticed one of my second floor neighbors kept tryin to look into my living room through, around, any way possible past my curtains.

Let’s get the lay of the land.

I need to tell the layout of the apartment before I go any further. From front to back, I had a sun room, fully inside the house but windows everywhere in this room that gets a lot of light, and faces the street and neighbors across the street, church, and church parking lot where we all parked for street cleaning. Past the sun room was the living room, from there into the kitchen, then to the hallway which leads to the bathroom and both bedrooms, master BR being the last room in the back that also leads to a porch for our apt.

He has a very nosy neighbor.

So, back to the story…I would always be nice to anyone and would chat here and there with most of the neighbor ladies which were all nice. All except for one. She thought she was the queen of the street and HAD to know what everyone was doing at any time.

This is really creepy.

She would constantly try to look though my windows to see what was going on in my apartment. She was about 65 years old or so. I would always see her craning her neck and head around to see into my apartment. I would try to ask her to stop, but she would never answer her door.

Oh wow. She is in for a surprise.

Finally, after about 6 months of this, I decided to give her somethin to look at. So one morning, I got a shower, put on a robe and went out to the sun room (I always had the curtains closed at night and if I was undressed). I looked around the street and everywhere I could see to make sure no one was out and looking but mainly wanted to make sure she was tryin to look into my house.

She must have been shocked when the blinds opened.

There she was craning her neck tryin to look though my CLOSED curtains. Me, still having my robe around me, opened the curtains, saw her again tryin to look into my apt, opened my robe in full view, in the middle of that window. I thought she had a heart attack since her face contorted and she grabbed her chest LOL.

What could she possibly tell the cops?

Of course, her being a Karen, called the cops to try to get me arrested. Well, the cops show up at her place then come over to mine. I had gotten dressed by this time so went downstairs to open the door and talk to them since I already knew what it was about.

Hopefully, the cops believe his story.

Cop 1: Yea, we got a report of you standing naked in front of your window. Me: Yea, wanna know why? I’ll tell ya. Ever since I moved into my apt, that old hag has been darn near breaking her neck to try to look into my apt every day.

They have been putting up with this crazy neighbor for too long.

Me and my roommate have tried to ask her to stop but she never answers her door. I finally got tired of her bein a peeping tom and gave her somethin to look at, and before you say anything, no one else was around when I did it. It’s not my fault her 65 year old eyes can’t handle seein what I have. Cop 1 & 2: (Laughing their butts off)

Good, the cops are being very reasonable.

Cop 1: (tryin to catch his breath) Ok. I’ll go talk to her and tell her that she can actually be arrested for peeping and making a false report. Do you wanna press charges? Me: Nah, I think she learned her lesson. But, if she didn’t, she’ll get it again, but next time it’ll be a lil more than she is gonna bargain for.

Problem solved.

Cop 1 & 2: (laugh again) Just make sure no one’s around if you have to do that again. They left, walked across the street and about 10 mins later they left, still laughing. She never tried to look into my house again.

This guy is definitely not shy.

Yes, this actually happened and yes, I actually did that. I have nothin to hide and don’t really care. If you wanna break your neck to look into MY house like you think you can, then don’t be surprised at what you see and don’t complain about what you see when I finally get tired of that and I flash you stark naked.

Sometimes you have to get creative when dealing with nosy neighbors. I’m sure this lady has learned her lesson and won’t be peeping in on people anytime soon.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a family living outside the HOA who refuse to remove their tree or lights despite their neighbors hating them.

Let’s take a look at what the people in the comments have to say about this funny story.

I’m sure this was very effective.

Now this would be very funny.

Imagine the nerve of calling the cops in this situation.

Surely they can’t be serious?

Ok, this is funny.

Don’t look in the direction of something you don’t really want to see. If you’re constantly trying to peep into someone else’s house, you’re eventually going to see something.

Some people just seem to have way too much time on their hands. Why would you waste your life away trying to spy on someone’s house and then call the cops when you finally see in?