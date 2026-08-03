August 3, 2026 at 6:35 pm

She Gave a Struggling Friend a Spare Key, But When the Friend Started Taking Advantage She Asked for It Back — And The Friendship Ended

by Benjamin Cottrell

woman in yellow sweater holding a house key

Pexels/Reddit

Extending generosity during a friend’s hardest moments doesn’t automatically come with unlimited terms — or at least it shouldn’t.

One woman had lent her friend a spare key months earlier, intending it as emotional support following a difficult breakup.

But before long, that support gradually expanded into her friend regularly letting herself in while she worked, eating her groceries, using her couch to nap, and even hosting another guest without asking.

Despite ongoing appreciation and comments about the apartment feeling safe, the woman began to feel like her personal space had been completely taken advantage of.

So when she asked her friend to return the key, her friend stopped speaking to her entirely. She was then left to wonder whether she had been too harsh.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for asking my friend to give my spare key back?

I (26F) gave my friend a spare key a few months ago after she went through a rough breakup, so she’d have somewhere to escape if she needed it.

She quickly learned her friend was taking advantage of her kindness.

Lately she’s been letting herself in while I’m working, eating my groceries, napping on my couch, and even invited another friend over once without asking.

She’s always thankful and says my apartment feels safe, but it’s starting to feel like I don’t have my own space anymore.

So when she tried to put a stop to the overstepping, it totally blew up the friendship.

I finally asked for the key back and told her I just wanted her to text before coming over.

She handed it back but hasn’t spoken to me since, and a couple of friends think I was too harsh because she was clearly struggling.

AITA?

Some “friend” this is.

What did Reddit have to say?

This friend probably wouldn’t like it if the roles were reversed.

Screenshot 2026 07 29 at 2.11.22 PM She Gave a Struggling Friend a Spare Key, But When the Friend Started Taking Advantage She Asked for It Back — And The Friendship Ended

This commenter agrees this friend is just taking advantage.

Screenshot 2026 07 29 at 2.11.49 PM She Gave a Struggling Friend a Spare Key, But When the Friend Started Taking Advantage She Asked for It Back — And The Friendship Ended

These other friends either need to pay up or shut up.

Screenshot 2026 07 29 at 2.13.09 PM She Gave a Struggling Friend a Spare Key, But When the Friend Started Taking Advantage She Asked for It Back — And The Friendship Ended

This friend is going to have to fend for herself eventually, whether she likes it or not.

Screenshot 2026 07 29 at 2.13.46 PM She Gave a Struggling Friend a Spare Key, But When the Friend Started Taking Advantage She Asked for It Back — And The Friendship Ended

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend who is upset they missed out on cheap festival passes due to her pal’s indecision.

There’s a difference between supporting a friend through a hard time and slowly losing ownership of your own living space, and this situation clearly drifted into the second category.

This woman’s original intention was that of the utmost compassion. Most normal people would have graciously accepted the kind gesture and treaded carefully, but clearly not this friend.

In no way was providing this spare key an open invitation to eat food, nap on furniture, and bring guests over without asking.

Empathy for someone’s struggles doesn’t obligate anyone to surrender their privacy or personal space.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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