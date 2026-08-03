She Gave a Struggling Friend a Spare Key, But When the Friend Started Taking Advantage She Asked for It Back — And The Friendship Ended

Extending generosity during a friend’s hardest moments doesn’t automatically come with unlimited terms — or at least it shouldn’t.

One woman had lent her friend a spare key months earlier, intending it as emotional support following a difficult breakup.

But before long, that support gradually expanded into her friend regularly letting herself in while she worked, eating her groceries, using her couch to nap, and even hosting another guest without asking.

Despite ongoing appreciation and comments about the apartment feeling safe, the woman began to feel like her personal space had been completely taken advantage of.

So when she asked her friend to return the key, her friend stopped speaking to her entirely. She was then left to wonder whether she had been too harsh.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for asking my friend to give my spare key back? I (26F) gave my friend a spare key a few months ago after she went through a rough breakup, so she’d have somewhere to escape if she needed it.

She quickly learned her friend was taking advantage of her kindness.

Lately she’s been letting herself in while I’m working, eating my groceries, napping on my couch, and even invited another friend over once without asking. She’s always thankful and says my apartment feels safe, but it’s starting to feel like I don’t have my own space anymore.

So when she tried to put a stop to the overstepping, it totally blew up the friendship.

I finally asked for the key back and told her I just wanted her to text before coming over. She handed it back but hasn’t spoken to me since, and a couple of friends think I was too harsh because she was clearly struggling. AITA?

Some “friend” this is.

What did Reddit have to say?

This friend probably wouldn’t like it if the roles were reversed.

This commenter agrees this friend is just taking advantage.

These other friends either need to pay up or shut up.

This friend is going to have to fend for herself eventually, whether she likes it or not.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend who is upset they missed out on cheap festival passes due to her pal’s indecision.

There’s a difference between supporting a friend through a hard time and slowly losing ownership of your own living space, and this situation clearly drifted into the second category.

This woman’s original intention was that of the utmost compassion. Most normal people would have graciously accepted the kind gesture and treaded carefully, but clearly not this friend.

In no way was providing this spare key an open invitation to eat food, nap on furniture, and bring guests over without asking.

Empathy for someone’s struggles doesn’t obligate anyone to surrender their privacy or personal space.

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