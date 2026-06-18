Summer Houseguest Sparks Tension After Taking Garage Parking Spot From the Roommates

Imagine having an electric car. It would be really important to make sure you charge the battery especially when it’s low.

Imagine being able to plug in your car in the garage at your rental house. Sounds great, right?

What would you do if a friend who was staying with you for the summer parked in the garage, blocking your access to the charger and refused to move her car?

That’s what the person who wrote this story is dealing with, and he’s pretty upset about it. He thinks he should have priority to park his car in the garage, but the house guest disagrees.

Keep reading for the whole story and to see how you would handle it.

AITA for Thinking I had Priority Parking in My Own Garage I (26M) and my roommate (25M) rent a 3 bedroom house. I have an electric car so one of the perks of a house with a 2 car garage is plugging in my car each night to charge it up. I often take 300-800 mile trips on weekends and arrive home with <10% battery since I know I have charging at home

But they temporarily have another roommate.

We have a decent rent cost but our roommate and I can cover it fine. We opened up our guest room to one of our friends (F21) for the summer since she’s interning at the place I work and we’re gracious with cost since she’s still in university. She paid us pretty much one third of what an equal rent split would be for the duration of her stay which is fine and we were happy to do it.

Uh-oh!

Last night I got back from a 800 mile trip and my car was at 7%. I pull up and her car and my roommate’s are in the garage blocking all the outlets including the fast charging one I have access to in the garage. I’m upset and ask them on the group chat to please not park in my spot when they’re aware I’m returning from a trip since I need to charge for work (they knew I’d be home last night) My roommate (M25) has always been chill and I told him I’d need the garage when we first moved in. It wasn’t an issue. Even when our summer friend moved in for the last 4 weeks we haven’t had anything come up until last night.

The summer house guest got upset.

I was met with hostility from the friend staying for the summer. She said I had no right to the garage, and she’s paying for living just like me so the garage is “fair game” for all three of us. I tried explaining that I needed fast charging after the trip and the wifi doesn’t reach past the garage so my car couldn’t update (I know first world problems) but at the same time this is a place I’m renting and paying full price for and live at! She even got passive and attacked me for not paying the extra electricity the car uses when she, herself, literally doesn’t pay for any utilities..? AITA for thinking I had priority parking in my own garage?

I’d be tempted to kick her out. Let her find somewhere else to stay the rest of the summer.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

She definitely sounds ungrateful.

Here’s a suggestion to talk to the roommate.

I love this person’s description of the house guest! So funny!

Yes, this is how it should work.

The house guest needs to move her car or leave. It’s not like OP is just being picky or not wanting to park on the street. He needs to charge his car. It’s not optional. And, it’s his house not the house guest’s house. She should be happy that they’re letting her stay with them instead of acting like she owns the place.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.