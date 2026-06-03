Supermarket Closes for Refurbishment, but Customers Keep Trying to Shop Anyway

Some people can read three different signs saying “closed” and still wonder why they can’t get inside.

This supermarket recently closed for a major refit, and employees spent the week getting everything ready to reopen. The store wasn’t operating because contractors were still coming and going, and anyone walking up to the entrance could clearly see that customers weren’t supposed to be inside.

But that didn’t stop people from trying.

Over the course of just two days, customer after customer rattled the locked doors and stared through the windows looking confused. One pair of teenagers even wandered inside when a contractor stepped out for a moment, while another man squeezed under the shutters and still seemed surprised when employees told him the store wasn’t open.

At that point, the staff started wondering what more they could possibly do to get the message across.

Let’s check out the full story.

Refit ****…the customers just won’t stop trying to get in! I work in a small convenience version of a well known UK supermarket, and 2 weeks ago we closed for a long overdue refit. This week we came back to restock, clean and relabel everything after the contractors left. However, we still have several contractors coming and going to do the snagging for bits that were left over. My colleagues and I have been back at work for 2 days.

People still try anyway.

Despite being heavily publicized on local Facebook groups, having the doors locked and the shutters halfway down and the world’s biggest sign on the door (it literally covers one whole panel of glass, so it’s about 6ft by 3ft) we have had about 40 customers trying to get in and rattling the doors looking confused. At one point, a contractor popped out to his van to get some bits and 2 teenage girls came in wandering around looking perturbed until we had to tell them that we are closed until Thursday. We pulled the shutters down further and one guy practically limboed under them and rattled the doors, acting confused when we told them we were still closed. I honestly wonder how some people get out of bed in the morning without accidentally setting themselves on fire.

Wow! It’s so funny how people can’t take a hint as obvious as that.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a grocery store employee who is fed up after months of going above and beyond for no monetary return.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit say about it.

Here’s someone with few patience for people who get into a hurry.

They don’t care if it is or not.

That sounds like a terrible nightmare.

Total darkness should be a huge sign.

At some point, there really isn’t much more a business can do.

The store put up signs, locked the doors, lowered the shutters, and publicly announced the closure ahead of time.

People still tried to get in.

But the guy who ducked under the shutters and then acted surprised when the store was closed is probably the perfect example of how determined some customers can be when they convince themselves the rules don’t apply to them.