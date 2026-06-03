June 3, 2026 at 7:55 pm

Supermarket Closes for Refurbishment, but Customers Keep Trying to Shop Anyway

by Heather Hall

Display in the main window of a clothing store

Pexels/Reddit

Some people can read three different signs saying “closed” and still wonder why they can’t get inside.

This supermarket recently closed for a major refit, and employees spent the week getting everything ready to reopen. The store wasn’t operating because contractors were still coming and going, and anyone walking up to the entrance could clearly see that customers weren’t supposed to be inside.

But that didn’t stop people from trying.

Over the course of just two days, customer after customer rattled the locked doors and stared through the windows looking confused. One pair of teenagers even wandered inside when a contractor stepped out for a moment, while another man squeezed under the shutters and still seemed surprised when employees told him the store wasn’t open.

At that point, the staff started wondering what more they could possibly do to get the message across.

Let’s check out the full story.

Refit ****…the customers just won’t stop trying to get in!

I work in a small convenience version of a well known UK supermarket, and 2 weeks ago we closed for a long overdue refit.

This week we came back to restock, clean and relabel everything after the contractors left.

However, we still have several contractors coming and going to do the snagging for bits that were left over.

My colleagues and I have been back at work for 2 days.

People still try anyway.

Despite being heavily publicized on local Facebook groups, having the doors locked and the shutters halfway down and the world’s biggest sign on the door (it literally covers one whole panel of glass, so it’s about 6ft by 3ft) we have had about 40 customers trying to get in and rattling the doors looking confused.

At one point, a contractor popped out to his van to get some bits and 2 teenage girls came in wandering around looking perturbed until we had to tell them that we are closed until Thursday.

We pulled the shutters down further and one guy practically limboed under them and rattled the doors, acting confused when we told them we were still closed.

I honestly wonder how some people get out of bed in the morning without accidentally setting themselves on fire.

Wow! It’s so funny how people can’t take a hint as obvious as that.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a grocery store employee who is fed up after months of going above and beyond for no monetary return.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit say about it.

Here’s someone with few patience for people who get into a hurry.

Bad customers 3 Supermarket Closes for Refurbishment, but Customers Keep Trying to Shop Anyway

They don’t care if it is or not.

Bad customers 2 Supermarket Closes for Refurbishment, but Customers Keep Trying to Shop Anyway

That sounds like a terrible nightmare.

Bad customers 1 Supermarket Closes for Refurbishment, but Customers Keep Trying to Shop Anyway

Total darkness should be a huge sign.

Bad customers Supermarket Closes for Refurbishment, but Customers Keep Trying to Shop Anyway

At some point, there really isn’t much more a business can do.

The store put up signs, locked the doors, lowered the shutters, and publicly announced the closure ahead of time.

People still tried to get in.

But the guy who ducked under the shutters and then acted surprised when the store was closed is probably the perfect example of how determined some customers can be when they convince themselves the rules don’t apply to them.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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