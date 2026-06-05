Supervisor Insists on Organized Cash Drawers, Leading Coworkers to Quietly Push Back

Some people can be really picky about little things, and while this can be annoying, it can also be a really easy way to get revenge on them! All you have to do is find something small that bothers them and mess it up. This can be super harmless yet really satisfying!

Imagine working for an older supervisor who happens to be in a bad mood and takes it out on everyone at work. Would you brush it off, report her to her boss or conspire with your coworkers to get revenge?

In this story, a group of coworkers are in this situation, and they choose the last option. The supervisor almost makes it too easy for them to plot their revenge, which is super simple to pull off. But like the best revenge stories, easy revenge can be the most effective!

Keep reading to see what they did and what happens when the annoying supervisor realizes what they did!

One for the money Yesterday whilst working my older coworker who is usually friendly with me was in a bad mood and I unfortunately had to take my medicine along with the rest of my coworkers. My older coworker is also a supervisor so she has to count all of the tills at the end of the day. One of the rules about taking cash payment is that all the bills face the same direction (i.e. Mr Washington and his mates noses all point in the same direction). She is particularly stringent about the rule and will call a person out if they’ve stuck a bill in the wrong way.

They had an idea for revenge.

So after getting sniped and snapped at for several hours I got together with my other coworkers and we all agreed that just before our shifts ended we would all go about half a stack into each slot in our registers and turn a few of the bills over. So that when Older Coworker was counting tills at the end of the night after closing she would get halfway through the stacks in each drawer and have to stop, turn each misfaced one over. Which means losing her place and having the start all over again.

The supervisor wasn’t too happy!

I just got a text from one of my coworkers who said that she got an angry text from Older Coworker complaining about her messy drawer. Apparently she thought it was only friend’s drawer since friend’s was the first she counted last night. And just a moment ago as I typed that last little bit she texted me and said she realized about halfway through that it was payback for her attitude and that she still loves us all, and that it was decent, but now she would have to get us all back. Can’t wait to see what she comes up with!

Yikes! I wonder what she’s going to do to get them back.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hiring manager who is shocked by an applicant’s entitled attitude about working full time.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

An older coworker weighs in.

She did seem to have a good attitude.

Yes, her sense of humor was a relief.

She might have OCD.

The best part of this story was the older coworkers attitude when she realized what everyone had done. While she was angry at first, it seems that as soon as she realized it was revenge and was intentional to get to her, she appreciated what they did and maybe even realized that she kind of deserved it.

A supervisor with a sense of humor is a huge relief compared to a lot of nightmare supervisor stories I read about. This story could’ve ended a lot differently with the supervisor ranting and yelling about how important it is to do blah, blah, blah and how incompetent everyone is. Instead, she ended it with a playful warning that she’s going to get them back.

More supervisors should take a page from her book and stop taking everything so seriously. But to one comment’s point, this supervisor probably is a bit OCD. Otherwise, why would she even care which direction the bills face?