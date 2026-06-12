Bakery Reports Urgent “Hacking” Issue, but Tech Support Finds a Surprisingly Simple Cause

Not every emergency IT situation turns out to be a high IQ hacker trying to get into someone’s computer.

Some cases are actually pretty comical, like this one.

It came in as a high-priority alert from a warehouse client.

The user was absolutely convinced their PC had been hacked because it was “screaming”, among other seemingly scary symptoms.

They described it like a malware attack.

So naturally, the technician shows up expecting the worst: corrupted system, failing drive, maybe some nasty background process causing trouble.

Nope!

Read the full story.

“My PC is possessed and screaming at me.” No, you just work in a flour warehouse. I work for a small MSP, and we have a client that runs a large wholesale bakery and distribution center. Most of their office staff is in a clean, air-conditioned wing, but they have one “shipping and receiving” terminal located right on the edge of the warehouse floor where they handle bulk flour and sugar.

There was a problem with the computer.

I get a high-priority ticket: “PC is compromised. Loud siren noises coming from the tower, mouse is jumping everywhere, and Excel takes 5 minutes to open. User is convinced it’s a massive malware infection.” I drive out there, expecting maybe a dying HDD or some actual nasty software.

Nope.

As soon as I walk into the shipping office, I hear the “siren.” It’s not a software alert; it’s the CPU fan spinning at maximum RPM, sounding like a miniature jet engine trying to achieve takeoff. The user is sitting there, looking terrified, hands off the keyboard.

The employee explains what he has observed.

“It’s been doing this since 10 AM,” he says. “I think some script is running in the background and eating all the resources. Look at the lag!” I open the Task Manager. CPU is at 100% load, but the clock speed is throttled down to about 0.8 GHz. The poor i5 is basically gasping for air.

But there is a very physical reason why.

I peek at the back of the case and the intake vents are completely carpeted in a fine, white, sticky felt. I take the side panel off and a literal cloud of flour and dust hits me. The heatsink wasn’t even visible; it was just a solid block of organic “felt” baked onto the fins by months of heat. The fan was trying its best, but it was just circulating hot dust.

It was a crazy situation.

Me: “It’s not malware. It’s the flour.” User: “What? No, I ran a scan last week and it was clean!” Me: “Your CPU is literally cooking itself. This isn’t a digital attack, it’s a physical one.”

The problem will probably repeat itself.

I took it outside, hit it with a dedicated data vac, and watched a white mushroom cloud erupt from the case. Five minutes of cleaning, a quick repaste because the old stuff was crustier than a week-old baguette, and suddenly the “virus” was gone and Excel was snappy again. I told the manager they need a sealed industrial case for that area, but they’ll probably just wait until the next “possession” in six months.

You knead, you learn.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT department who keeps receiving tickets for a company that was previously spun off.

What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their thoughts.

This kind of thing really happens!

Someone shares a similar situation.

Another commenter shares their thoughts.

Wow.

Someone shares a similar situation.

Honestly, this is one of those situations where the computer technically had a problem, but it wasn’t necessarily only fixable with a professional.

From the user’s perspective, it made total sense that something was happening to the software. Loud fan noise, extreme lag, 100% CPU usage, everything pointing to a system meltdown.

But then you open the case and it’s like a fossil site inside a PC.

In any case, it was good that they called a professional.

Now, this may happen again, because unless they find a way to seal the computer or move it, it’s just going to keep inhaling enough flour to become an AI-powered loaf of bread.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT department who keeps receiving tickets for a company that was previously spun off.