A Teen Explained His Sensory Issues Made Salmon Impossible to Eat, But His Mom Got Angry Anyway and Demanded He Finish It

Parents sometimes struggle to accept that their children don’t like the same foods they do.

In this story, a young man has spent years trying to explain one very specific problem to his mother. Yet, no matter how many times he tells her that salmon triggers sensory issues and makes him gag, she continues to act surprised when he refuses to eat it.

And not a shocker, their latest disagreement is about this very thing.

Instead of accepting his explanation, she turned the discussion into an argument about how much he eats and whether he appreciated the effort she put into cooking.

Read on to see what happened next.

AITA for refusing to eat what my mother made Basically, my mother made me salmon, which I did thank her for, but I physically cannot eat salmon without gagging because of certain sensory issues. I’ve also told her that I have issues with eating salmon. She’s never listened. I put it back on the counter and go, “The salmon was good, but I can’t eat it without having, like, a physical reaction to it.”

Her mother was really upset.

She then goes off about how she spent hours cooking 3 meals (I’d be fine with the other two… just not the salmon, as I’ve specified multiple times to her in the past). Then she starts talking about how I don’t eat enough and that the portion I did eat was too small. Mind you, I eat perfectly fine, just not when it’s food I have a genuine issue with.

She’s told her mother the same thing many times.

I’ve also told her multiple times in the past that I am more than willing to cook and make my own meals, as I’ve done so numerous times before. Now, to be fair, the main issue with the salmon was the skin on the bottom, which was incredibly difficult to peel off. But even when I did make that effort, I couldn’t taste it the same. I just can’t eat salmon, yet my mother can’t seem to accept this. I’ve communicated my issues and solutions to her regarding this, but she either doesn’t trust me enough or forgets and then goes, “Whatttt?? But you’ve ALWAYS liked salmon!!” AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see both sides, but you can’t force someone to like something.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee whose dietary restrictions caused the whole office to turn against her.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think about it.

For this reader, it’s certain meat.

This reader can’t understand why this is a thing.

Excellent point.

Here’s someone who also dislikes salmon.

The mother should know better by now.

This definitely wasn’t some new issue that came out of nowhere.

Her son had already explained his problem with salmon multiple times and even offered to make his own meals if needed.

Nobody should have food forced on them, especially when it causes a genuine physical reaction.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.