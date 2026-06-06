Teen Refuses to Sponsor Prom Date for Girl Who Previously Broke Her Trust

Planning for prom has a way of surfacing every unresolved dynamic in a friend group all at once.

A teenager who had cut off a former friend after having her private crush shared without permission found herself being asked to buy that same person’s prom date’s ticket — by the mutual friend who had previously brushed off the whole situation as “drama.”

She said she’d think about it, but ultimately she stood her ground and said no.

The mutual friend claimed she’d changed, but she really wasn’t interested in finding out. Suddenly prom was threatening to be overshadowed by all the unresolved tension.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTA if I didn’t buy my mutual friends dates prom ticket? I (F16) am currently single and plan to go to prom with a group of friends. I am only really friends with one person in the group — the rest are people I grew up with or have met along the way.

Her friend wants to bring a girl she knows from somewhere else.

My main friend Abby (F17) has a friend going from another school. She decided to invite her because they’ve gotten close over the school year since they work at the same franchise — different locations — and are involved in a dual credit program. I’m also involved in the same program and used to work at the franchise with Sarah, at the same location.

So she explains her thoughts further.

Now for the backstory of why I’m hesitant to buy the ticket. I became friends with Sarah over break because we would go on study sessions at our local coffee shop in groups. It would be me, Abby, Sarah, and another girl.

Before long, she started becoming friends with Sarah.

This was all fine and we would talk about regular things while doing our work — and boys would come up. I work seasonally for the franchise since I have another job. I was working during that time, so Sarah and I started getting close for that week I was working.

But then things got a little dramatic.

We ended up stopping being friends because I became distant after she acted weird around guys when we were with them during work. She would also talk excessively about guys we knew after I called them cute.

Soon she realized Sarah broke her trust.

About a month later, after I became distant, my old work best friend told me she had been talking about me to a guy and told him about how I had a huge crush on him. I’m very private and I don’t talk to many people on a regular basis, so this was a dealbreaker for me.

She tried to commiserate with Abby, but Abby brushed her off.

I told Abby about what had happened throughout all of this, and it was brushed off as drama that I was causing. I have not been friends with Sarah since and lowkey despise her, but I don’t say anything anymore around Abby.

Recently I saw she was invited to the prom group even though she doesn’t go to our school.

She didn’t really mind that Sarah was coming to the prom, but her issue stemmed from somewhere else entirely.

I think that’s fine because I’m nice. They planned to have dates that are friends. Someone has to buy Sarah and her date’s ticket since she doesn’t go to our school.

So Abby had an uncomfortable request.

Abby has someone buying Sarah’s ticket, but asked me if I would buy the date’s ticket. I told her I would think about it, and she just said, “Oh, I thought y’all were cool.”

So she set the record straight.

I said no, I do not like her, and then told her I probably wouldn’t buy her date’s ticket. Abby told me in this conversation that Sarah has changed, but I said I didn’t want to find out. It’s been a week since that happened and she has now brought it up again. WIBTA if I didn’t buy the date’s ticket because I don’t like Sarah?

What a dramatic mess.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Abby needs to take the lead on this, not her.

It’s really unfair that Abby would even ask her to do this in the first place.

Being upfront is the way to go here.

This request is completely out of the realm of her responsibility.

Favors are usually reserved for people you actually like and who actually respect you, not people who shared your secrets like hot gossip.

The real villain of this story was Abby, who downplayed her friend’s concerns at every turn and stepped into gaslighting territory when she claimed Sarah had changed when she clearly hadn’t.

At the end of the day, she doesn’t owe this girl a ticket, and she doesn’t owe her the benefit of the doubt either.