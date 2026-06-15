Teenager Refuses to Share Her Space and Driver With Her Niece, but Feels Guilty After Seeing Her Cry

Living with family can be challenging, especially with shared spaces.

In this story, a teenager had her niece move in and quickly grew frustrated with sharing her things.

Tension started building over minor differences that eventually led to more serious arguments.

She refused to share her room, so her niece got upset and started crying.

Aww… don’t you think they’re too young for some family drama?

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for refusing to share my bed? I am the youngest in the family. My siblings were never around, so I mostly grew up alone. I think that kind of made me selfish.

This teenager started to feel annoyed with her niece.

My sister recently arrived from California. She brought her family along to permanently live here. I did not really care at first. I thought I liked my niece. We grew up together. However, she is making me share things. We share my driver. I did not really mind since we had the same schedule, and I could bring her along. But she is really getting on my nerves.

Her niece got mad at her for coming out late.

Today, I burned my bum because I sat on a hot hair iron. I came out a bit late. I made her late for school. She got mad because I came out late. I told her she does not have to go with me. I said I do not care. It is my driver.

She made her niece cry.

Today, I heard she cried because I scolded her. She also cried about how I do not share my room with her at my summer house. I do not share my room or bed. She is annoying and is always farting. When we sleep together, she sleep talks, kicks me, and moves a lot.

Now, her mom is mad at her.

My mom got mad because I made her cry. She is upset about everything that happened. AITA?

Uh oh, this sounds a bit harsh. It’s okay to want space, but the way she handled it hurt her niece.

A little kindness could’ve changed everything. After all, they’re still family, right?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who struggles with her new reality after learning her adoption story was a lie.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

You’re not selfish, says this user.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

Short and a little funny. Lol.

Finally, here’s a different perspective.

Sharing can be difficult, but kindness goes a long way.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.