‘Two Can Play That Game!’: Older Man Sparks Bitter Suburb Feud by Blasting Music Back at Loud Teens

Different people have different tastes in music, and it can be really annoying when some people play their music so loudly that everyone around them is forced to listen to it. Headphones can really help prevent this problem, but headphones aren’t really an option when multiple people want to listen to the same music at the same time.

In this story, one older man is annoyed that his teenage neighbors keep blasting music at night. The police claim they can’t do anything since the teens aren’t breaking the law, so that leaves the older man to take matters into his own hands.

Or, in the case of this story, he takes the music into his own hands. He has an idea that turns the tables on the teens, and there’s nothing they can do about it.

Let’s read the whole story to see what he does and how the teens react.

Blast Music through the entire neighborhood? Ok ill do the same! Ok this happened before i was even born but my mom told me this story and i thought this was pretty funny. So my grandpa lived in a usual suburban neighborhood and things were normal nice neighbors, Quiet atmosphere, a perfect environment to live in. Enter the two teenagers, they were the classic 70s-90s kids where they were into the classic rock- heavy metal music genre. So, every day the kids would sit atop on their rooftop and blast classic rock music on their music player and yell to passerby walkers about how good this band is Until 10-11:00 at night.

Grandpa got more and more annoyed.

This at first did not seem to faze my grandpa in any way. Then soon, my grandpa seemed to be slightly irritated by the music. (Telling them politely to turn it down and so on.) The teenagers refused to and called my grandpa an “old man” and stuff like that. (He was in his 50s I think) My grandpa called the cops to report a noise complaint about the teens but the police said, “there is nothing we can do.” As they were not really breaking the law.

The teens didn’t care what Grandpa wanted.

After a while, the music made him super ticked off towards the teenagers now yelling at the teenagers to turn the music down. Again, they refused and insulted my grandpa. Now turning it up. This is when the tables turn. My grandpa has these giant set of speakers that are super loud.

Two can play this game!

He sets them up. Plugs them in. And blasts back the music of Johann Sebastian Bach back towards the teenagers at full volume. This muted the teenagers music entirely throughout the entire house. The house shook from all the music and everywhere in the surrounding area all you can hear is Bach’s symphony.

It was someone else’s turn to complain.

He got multiple noise complaints from neighbors. And the teenagers mostly. They DESPISED the music as they enjoyed their classic rock and the classical overture was muting them ENTIRELY.

The police responded in the same way.

They sent multiple noise complaints to the police but all they got back was “there is nothing we can do.” The table turned entirely on them. And eventually they moved out. Do not mess with my grandpa.

When something isn’t illegal, two can play that game!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a Bach fan.

A DJ weighs in.

One person shares how it works in their country.

Another classical music fan weighs in.

I wonder if the grandpa in this story even liked classical music or if he just thought it would annoy the teenagers. If it’s the second one, that would be even funnier and more satisfying.

I doubt that the teens ended up moving because of the music issue. Clearly, they’re teens, so it’s not like they were paying rent or the mortgage. Their parents were the ones who were responsible for that. Although it’s possible that the parents were so annoyed by the music battle that they wanted to move somewhere quieter.

This story proves that sometimes giving someone a taste of their own medicine, or music, really can be the most effective revenge of all.

I wonder what the grandpa would’ve done if the teens seemed unfazed by the musical battle. I also wonder what everyone else in the neighborhood thought about this situation. I’m sure they didn’t appreciate any of the blasting music.