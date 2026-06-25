“He Stole Her Childhood Savings”: Greedy Uncle Smashes Teen’s Sentimental Piggy Bank for Cash

Most of us would like to give our family members the benefit of the doubt when it comes to trusting them, right?

Sure…but the skeptic in all of us also says that you need to keep a close eye on your valuables no matter who’s around.

It’s a sad state of affairs that causes us to think this way, but the fact is that there are a lot of shady folks out there…and you’re most likely even related to a few of them.

In this story, a teenager talked about how her own uncle ripped her off…and now she wants him to pay.

Let’s take a look at what happened!

WIBTA if I called the cops on my uncle for stealing over 1,400 dollars from my piggy bank my dad had for me? “My (17f) dad (57M) had a stroke and a brain aneurysm burst last year in April. Two years before that he moved in with my uncle after my aunt passed away because my uncle asked him to. When he moved out of his apartment he took my piggy bank with him because he wanted to save the money for me since I’m not the best with it (I don’t overly spend or anything I just tend to buy useless stuff).

When my dad had all this medical stuff happened, my uncle (68 M) started complaining about how my dad’s stuff was there and that he wanted to rent the room out.

They thought the problem had been solved.

His sister (my aunt) resolved this by just paying the rent my dad was paying him to cover half the cost of the mortgage. In April this year he called my mom about wanting to sell the house and move again. So we needed to move my dad’s stuff out. My Aunt told me and my mom not to worry about it and that they would find a place for all my dad’s tools and such. That being said, today we went over there to see how many boxes of stuff my dad still has at the house that they couldn’t find room for.

Well, this was about to get interesting…

While we were there I questioned my uncle about the piggy bank and where it was. He said he didn’t see any piggy bank while he was packing but I know it was on the floor in the corner of my dad’s room as he didn’t want it to get lost. Maybe around and 40 minutes after we left he called my mom and asked what the piggy bank looked like. We told him it was a pink piggy bank with a gold crown on it. He said oh that it “broke” and he deposited the money into his bank account.

She got ripped off!

My issue here is that there were at least 100 2 dollar bills and other rare finds like 3 vintage gold coins valued at around 500 each. I wanted those as keepsakes and now I don’t know if he’s hid them or just deposited them. I’m so mad right now I want my money and my mom just told me she knows there was way more than 1,500 dollars in there as they had put lots of cash and coins in the piggy bank for several years (at least 20-100 dollars a month since I was a baby). Would I be wrong for calling the cops and starting a case against him?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

And this reader weighed in.

Boy, this guy sounds pretty sad and pathetic, doesn’t he?

Stealing from a teenager who also happens to be his niece?

You don’t hear that every day!

But one thing is clear…this guy needs to learn a lesson.

This was theft, plain and simple.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is told to work a holiday without overtime pay, and how they ended up getting their money.