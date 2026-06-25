Teenager Goes on ‘Kitchen Strike’ After Entitled Family Expects Her to Cook Every Meal

Folks, I think we can all agree that life isn’t fair, right?

That’s definitely true…and it can be depressing.

But it’s even more upsetting to think that some people make the lives of their loved ones more difficult than they need to be for some reason.

You’re about to hear from a teenager who has a lot of responsibility heaped on her by her family…

And she’s pretty tired of dealing with it.

Read her story below, and see what you think.

AITA for telling my mom I was sick of making food I don’t eat? “I (18F) live with my family still. I’m constantly asked to make dinner I don’t eat or won’t eat despite my mom knowing that I don’t or won’t eat it. A couple hours ago, my mom asked me to make dinner for the two of us. I said yes and made it. No problem.

Really? This sounds like a bit much…

An hour later, she called me down to ask if I can make my stepdad burgers, saying she promised to make them for him but now doesn’t want to. I got annoyed but said fine. 15 minutes ago I heard my sister complaining that she was hungry and then my mom calls me down and asks me if I can make my sister food as well.

Enough is enough!

I got mad and told her I was sick of making food I’m not eating or food I don’t eat. And she started yelling, saying I make food for my little cousins when I babysit them. My cousins are 4 and 5, she’s 42, my stepdad is in his late 30s and my sister is 17. They can all make their own food but very rarely do, it’s usually me. AITA?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.

Check out what people had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user said she’s NTA.

Another person agreed.

And this individual spoke up.

Does this teenager seem like she has a lot of responsibility put upon her, or what?

You have to feel sorry for anyone in this position, let alone a young person who is being pressured to be a live-in cook.

Let’s hope her situation gets better sooner than later…

She needs to stop making food for these folks FOREVER.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professor who missed a major funding deadline after they told their graduate student to leave them alone.