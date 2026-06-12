‘That Money Came From Where?’: Cashier Makes Her Feelings Very Clear After Customer Pays With Bra Cash

Imagine working as a cashier, and it’s a really hot day. If a sweaty customer walked in and handed you cash that was equally sweaty, would you take it like it’s no big deal, or would you be pretty grossed out at the idea of touching the sweaty money?

In this story, one cashier is in this situation, and they’re really grossed out. They make sure the customer knows it too.

Let’s read all about it.

Sweaty money is gross I’m a cashier, located in the southern US. It gets hot in the summer. Very very hot. This story takes place last year, when we had days and weeks of triple digits.

There’s one thing OP finds pretty gross.

During this hot weather, women like to wear bikini tops or just skimpy shirts in public. I couldn’t care less what they wear, but when they begin to use their bras to carry their money that’s where I get disgusted. This one woman was checking out in my line. She’s overweight and sweaty, wearing a very low cut top. I ring her up and tell her her total. She proceeds to pull out a ten dollar bill from her bra.

This does sound gross.

The thing is soaked in sweat. She goes to hand it to me but I look at her with my, “You can’t be serious?” face. I reach over to the bottle of hand Sanitizer at my register, fill my hand up with it, and take her bill and wash all the nasty sweat from it right in from of her.

The customer definitely noticed that OP was grossed out.

She doesn’t say anything but the look on her face is priceless. I lay the bill out to dry, wash my hands one more time, and give her the change. Fin.

That is pretty gross. I wouldn’t want to hold that sweaty money either.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

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This is so gross!

Lysol for the win!

Tongs aren’t a bad idea.

Cashiers sometimes have to deal with pretty gross situations.

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