Their Entire Apartment Building Has Had Enough of One Noisy Family — and Nothing Anyone Does Seems to Work

Apartment living is certainly a divisive situation. Some people love it – after all, apartments that are built and furnished to a high standard – particularly if they have impressive city or coastal views – can feel like the height of luxury. It’s no coincidence that F1 stars live in fancy apartments in Monaco, a place where opulent apartments are hot property.

Even if your apartment is more basic, in cities they can feel like a very convenient way of living where you can be in the middle of everything, in a self-contained space that is yours to live your life in.

However, there are downsides to everything, and the neighbours you have as an apartment dweller can certainly be one of those downsides. Because if your neighbours are loud – anything from yelling to loud music, slamming doors or constant construction noise – you bet you will be able to hear it all over your home. And that can turn your perfect apartment into a nightmare.

That’s exactly the situation the folk in this story are dealing with. And regardless of what they try, nothing seems to resolve the issue.

Read on to find out more.

How do you deal with nightmare upstairs neighbours when absolutely nothing works anymore? I need some advice because I’m reaching a breaking point. The people living in the apartment above me are extremely disruptive, and living here has become unbearable for a long time now. They make excessive noise at all hours of the day and night, drag furniture around constantly, stomp on the floor, play loud music, shout, argue, and regularly use offensive language. They also invite large groups of people over, leave items in shared areas, ignore quiet hours, create disturbances, and have a very disrespectful and confrontational attitude toward other residents.

Let’s see how this person has tried to deal with the issue.

Trying to talk to them politely has not worked at all. We’ve had multiple respectful conversations, but nothing changed. The property owner has already given them ultimatums and formal warnings, but that also had no effect. Written complaints have been submitted, yet the situation continues and, in some ways, has gotten worse. Moving is not an option. To be honest, I’m looking for ways to scare them away.

It really sucks for folk in this position.

To be trying to live your life and have it constantly disturbed by noisy neighbours is no fun at all.

And the fact that they know about the issue and yet it continues? Disgraceful.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.

Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say about this.

This person, who was going through a similar thing, felt truly sorry for them.

While others had plenty of ideas for how to encourage the neighbours to move.

Meanwhile, this Redditor had a more practical suggestion.

No one should be put in a position where they are unable to relax in their own home. After all, without sufficient time for relaxation, the body cannot fully restore itself, and you end up with your mental and physical health on the line. Of course, perpetually disruptive neighbours don’t care about that – not at all. Because when you only care about yourself, other people’s health and welfare means nothing.

It sucks that the property owner’s action isn’t even having any effect. It seems like a concerted effort from fellow neighbours, perhaps plenty of noise complaints to the police, and further attempts from the property owner are all needed if everyone’s peace and quiet is to be restored. Whether that means pressing charges or evicting them, this can’t go on. Because there is only so long that folk can endure this – though they shouldn’t be having to endure it at all.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.