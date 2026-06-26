“They Completely Falsified It”: Hospitality Worker Blasts an Ungrateful Customer Who Twisted a Saving-Grace Favor Into a Public Complaint

Some customers seem to think a bad review can rewrite history.

That’s what this hotel employee discovered after helping a woman who arrived during a snowstorm on a busy concert weekend.

Unfortunately, the guest ran into a problem at check-in when she tried to pay with cash instead of a card.

After a little back and forth, the issue got worked out and the employee assumed the matter was behind them.

So imagine her surprise when she later found a bad review accusing her of everything from being rude to making the guest afraid to speak with her.

Read on to see what you think.

Melodramatic customer gave me, specifically, a bad review I work at a hotel next door to both of the concert venues in town. A few days ago, Chicago was being performed and there was a good-sized snowstorm, so we were having a fairly busy night. This lady comes in with her older teen/early twenties daughter and is a bit stressed because she just drove like four hours in the snow to come see Chicago as an early Christmas present for her daughter.

As soon as the lady mentioned cash, she knew this was going to be an issue.

I was in the back when she arrived because our lobby is connected to a restaurant, and it was super loud and crowded. I was watching the security cameras, but it was hard to tell who was coming into the hotel and who was waiting for a table. Once I noticed them, (couldn’t have been more than 3 minutes), I came out and did the normal script. I had to be louder than normal because of all the people, the safety glass, and my mask all combined. So I ask for her ID and the card she wanted to pay with. She says she has cash. You can probably see where this is going. I tell her no, I can’t take cash.

Feeling bad, she did what she could to help.

She very nearly bursts into tears and tries very hard to guilt me about company policy that I have no control over. I just tell her again that I can’t take the cash. She leaves, crying and screaming at me about her daughter having to sleep in the snow or whatever. A little while later, like 30 minutes at most, the daughter comes back and has her grandmother on the phone, and I get that card. Technically against the rules, but within them enough that I’m not going to get in trouble. And I DID feel bad for them because my mom and I have been in slightly similar situations in the past. There ends my interactions with these two.

Then, came the Google review.

Cut to yesterday and the downright ridiculous review she left on Google. She does not spell my name right unless it’s in the middle of a sentence, when I guess autocorrect fixes it for her (my name is pretty common). According to her, I left her waiting at the front desk for 30 minutes. Apparently, according to her, I yelled at her and snapped at her several times. I told her several times that she can’t stay at our hotel. I deliberately avoid saying that phrase unless the person is being extremely belligerent or doing something illegal, so I know I didn’t. Then, she said I was so scary that she had to send her daughter in the second time because she couldn’t be in the same room as me again.

According to the manager, the woman should’ve known.

The review goes on to try to earn pity points by saying she’s on disability for PTSD and had to save up bottle return money to do this for her daughter, so that is why she only had cash, etc., etc., etc. She booked third-party. There were, by my manager’s count, about four different steps in that process where she would have been told that she needed a card with the full amount plus a security deposit in order to check in. Never mind the fact that it’s plastered on the safety glass at face level. So why she couldn’t have read it in that supposed half hour of waiting is beyond me.

It appears the woman had at least one bad habit.

She ends the review saying the hotel room was nice enough, but she couldn’t enjoy it at all because of the experience she had with me. Luckily, I have an extremely good manager and work for a company that is very good to its employees, so she wasn’t buying any of it and just responded to the review reminding her of the card policy. We had a good laugh about it today. The lady left a bunch of small liquor bottles and a huge mess in the room. Plus, according to the CCTV, she had a third unmentioned person in the room that I didn’t even see. So… Anyway, just wanted to get that crazy customer story off my chest because I was so mad about it.

Yikes! That woman sounds difficult to please.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about it.

This is just wrong.

That didn’t work too well for the guest.

According to this comment, she should report the comment to Google.

Now, this is a first! Just…wow!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.