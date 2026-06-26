They Left All Their Dogs Together While on Vacation — Nobody Was Ready for What Happened Next

Paying for child, pet, or house care is a very often unexpected but steep cost that accompanies going on vacation. Many scramble to acquire these services for as cheaply as possible- though that can often end up completely backfiring.

What would you do if your Father-in-Law, and his little dogs too, wreaked absolute havoc on your home while you were away? One woman recently shared her experience with this on Reddit- to mixed results. Let’s see what all went down.

AITAH for being upset about dog pee in my new house and guest bed

My father in law (70) has 2 dachshunds.

They are old and have never been housebroken.

His apartment reeks of pee.

Sounds par for the course unfortunately.

This week my husband (40) and I (F31) went on vacation.

My husband asked FIL to watch our husky and stay in the house.

Obviously the dachshunds came here with FIL.

That’s the definition of a full house.

I had 1 rule, animals stay outside.

(We have a large covered patio and yard) I could have found other petsitting arrangements, but my husband verbally agreed to this rule multiple times.

FIL did the petsitting/house-sitting at our old house on multiple occasions in the past.

So she knew what to expect to some degree.

And we have had conflict over pee in the past.

But I really wanted to believe we could make this work, because dog boarding isn’t cheap, and he is family.

When we returned home the house smelled like pee.

Disappointing but not surprising.

But the dogs were outside.

I went to bed.

When I woke up, I realized the dachshunds were sleeping in the guest room with FIL. I was upset.

And that’s an understandable reaction.

When my husband woke up, I expressed my disappointment to him, trying to figure out where the miscommunication happened.

He defended the dogs being inside (even though our husky was kept outside the whole time).

I didn’t yell, I didn’t name call – but I’m sure my face was visibly disgusted while I expressed that I had been lied to and our new home had been violated.

Both probably knew deep down that this would happen.

I didn’t say much to FIL.

FIL’s excuse is that he does this for free and that he cleaned my basement.

I didn’t ask him to clean my basement, I asked him to keep dog pee outside.

Yeah, that’s not exactly how bargaining works.

They are acting like I am the AH.

My husband isn’t speaking to me and left to take his father back home without saying goodbye.

The icing on the cake? There is pee on the mattress where FIL slept.

That is extremely not cool.

This has happened in the past and I am the one who always ends up cleaning the pee.

In the past, I’ve expressed concerned.

It’s and old man and old dogs and they are living in filth.

She’s expressed concern but hasn’t taken action?

Maybe they need more support.

But my husband laughs this off.

I am at my wits end. But AITAH?

Seems like all parties involved knew deep down what the outcome was going to be here.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.

Let’s see what the Reddit comments had to say.

The comments were not as supportive as the OP expected them to be.



Most pointed out the obvious in the situation.



Others suggested petty revenge.



One person really gave her what for.



However, someone else held everyone equally accountable.



Her new house is going to the dogs.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who stirred up family drama by finally choosing her own mom over her in-laws.