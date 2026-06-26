They Stopped at a Remote Gas Station on Their Road Trip — Another Driver’s Assumption About His Friend Left Them Both Stunned

Road trips can lead to unexpected and awkward encounters.

In this story, a man was traveling with his friend on a road trip and decided to stop for refueling.

When his friend got out of the car, he was mistaken for a gas attendant.

The misunderstanding led to an awkward but memorable moment during their trip.

Check out the full details below.

My brown buddy was mistaken for a gas station attendant in rural Oregon My friend and I were on a road trip last summer. We were headed from Yellowstone over to the Redwoods. We were on Highway 140.

This man found a small gas station to refuel.

After we passed Klamath Falls, I noticed the fuel light came on. I was panicking. That stretch goes right through the Cascades and national forest. It is basically a dead zone. There is no civilization until you get to Medford. Luckily, Google Maps showed a tiny station way up on the pass. I was relieved we would not be stranded in the middle of nowhere.

His friend went inside to pay and then stood outside to wait for the attendant.

We pulled up to this tiny two-pump station. It looked like it was straight out of the 90s. There was a sign that said, “Please pay first. We will pump for you.”. My buddy went inside to pay. I stayed in the driver’s seat. He came back out and stood by the car stretching his legs. He was waiting for the employee to come out.

A truck driver asked his friend for $20 worth of fuel.

Right then, this massive truck pulled up to the other pump. The driver looked my friend over. He said, “Hey, can I get 20 in fuel?”. My buddy did not even skip a beat. He just said, “I do not work here, man.”. The guy just froze. He had a look of pure confusion for a second. He realized his mistake. He apologized. They both had an awkward, nervous chuckle.

He did not stop insulting his friend ever since.

The actual attendant came out a minute later and pumped our fuel. I have not let him live it down since. For the rest of the trip, every time we pulled into a station, I would lean out the window. I would ask him if I could get 20. I cannot say for sure if race was the reason the guy assumed he worked there. Considering where we were in rural Oregon, it probably played a pretty big part.

Lol. That must have been such a random and awkward moment.

It’s funny yet annoying how quickly people jump to conclusions without asking first and just basing their judgment on color or race.

At least it turned into a running joke that made their trip more enjoyable. Don’t you agree?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose friends say he’s privileged for wanting to eat at nicer restaurants.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Uh, yeah… maybe!

Here’s a similar story.

It’s an Oregon thing, says this one.

Finally, here’s what this would have done.

Some people can be too judgmental when it comes to skin color.

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