Volunteer Coordinator Refuses to Sign Off Teen’s Hours After Noticing He Didn’t Do Any Work

We’ve said it before and we’ve said it again…

Some people just don’t know how to follow the rules!

And, on top of that, some young folks are having some really terrible examples set for them when they should be receiving positive life lessons.

I can’t imagine my mom or my dad letting me take the easy way out when I was younger…but I guess everyone is different, huh?

In today’s story, a volunteer coordinator talked about how they dealt with a kid who didn’t want to play by the rules.

Check out what went down.

AITA for refusing to sign off on 4 volunteer hours for a teen who was only there for less than an hour? “We had a community clean up in our neighborhood on last Saturday near the park. Nothing major, just picking up trash. I was helping there out as a volunteer. A lot of teens came to earn volunteer hours for school. Rule is simple, you show up, sign in, do the work and at the end I sign a sheet with actual time. One guy showed up with his mom around 9:15 (clean started at 9). He signed in, grabbed gloves and a trash bag, took a couple of photos by the supplies table and headed toward the trail.

About 20 minutes later, I noticed he wasn’t in any of the groups. I didn’t go looking for him because I’m not a babysitter, just thought maybe he was with another team. But all the groups were handing in their bags to me and I didn’t see him again.

This kid thought he didn’t have to follow the rules…

Around 12:30, when we were already wrapping up, he showed up again with an iced coffee in his hand. His mom came up to me with a school form and asked me to sign for 4 hours. I told her I couldn’t. According to what I saw, he was there for less than an hour. I agreed to sign for 45 minutes or 1 hour maximum, but not 4.

She immediately got tense and said he was “around” and helping somewhere further down the trail. I said that if one of the team leads confirmed it, I’d sign for more, but I couldn’t do it without that.

His mom isn’t doing him any favors!

She lowered her voice and said he needed those hours for a school requirement, otherwise he’d be in trouble. I said it felt strange to me to sign for something that didn’t happen. Guy stood there silently, didn’t say anything and was staring at his phone. After his mom said I was humiliating him in public, though there were almost no people. I replied that I wasn’t calling him lazy or anything like that, I just wouldn’t sign for 4 hours if he hadn’t actually worked them.

Here’s how it ended.

I ended up signing 1 hour and seeing him and his mom angrily leaving the park. Now I’m not sure about my decision and even feel myself a bit cruel, but it seems to me that volunteer hours will lose their meaning if all would show up, take a picture and ask parents to ask others to sign the paper. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user said they’re NTA.

And another reader shared their thoughts.

This kid and his mom tried to pull a fast one…and they got caught.

Kudos to the person who wrote this story for not letting them take the easy way out!

Way to set a bad example, mom…

They taught this kid a valuable life lesson…no shortcuts!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a high school student whose manager insists on scheduling them during school hours.