“We Tried to Help Them!”: Terrified Couple Left Reeling After Their New Neighbors Turn on Them and Launch a Smear Campaign to the Landlord

Imagine happily living in an apartment building when some new neighbors move in. You’re friendly to them and try to be good neighbors.

But then their teenage son makes a mistake that you have to report to the landlord.

What would you do if the neighbors turned on you and started intentionally making your life more difficult, even lying about you to the landlord?

That’s the situation the couple in this story finds themselves in, and they’re pretty frustrated by the drama! They don’t want to be at war with their neighbors, but their neighbors keep doing things that are beyond irritating.

Keep reading for all the drama.

Neighbor is trying to start a parking war with me. My upstairs neighbor moved in at the beginning of October last year (One mom and her two teenage kids). We were nothing but respectful and kind to them since they moved in (Let them take the larger parking space in front of the yard since we only have one vehicle and they were a family, tried to introduce our dog so he could familiarize himself, took care of their trash bins when I was able to, salted our driveway during the winter) Just trying to be a good neighbor since Ive had some pretty miserable experiences in the past and only wanted positive interactions with them.

Things got bad when the teenager was left home alone.

There were minor annoyances here and there (leaving the gate to the yard and doors open, taking up a majority of the space in shared areas, heavy steps and loud music late at night) but they were all things I could ignore. The adult of the house wasn’t present for a week and the older teenager was left alone which led to loud noises late at night the entire week, trash being thrown out their window, and the door that sits in front of our parking space being left open while we had 30 mile per hour winds which resulted in the door breaking off the hinges and being wedged in between the front bumper of my car and the wall. This was the first time I had to text the landlord for some assistance and he sent somebody over that day to fix the door and told them they needed to make sure doors were closed. There was no serious damage to my car (my front plate took the brunt of it) but thats when the neighbors began (almost intentionally) giving us problems.

Here are a couple examples of annoying things the neighbors did.

It started with them not leaving any space for me to move the bins for trash and recycling. I was fed up with this so I began only bringing out our bins when their car wasnt in the way. Then a second vehicle belonging to one of their frequent guests (GMC 1500 so it took up a ton of room) began parking behind them and making our spot more difficult to park in especially on garbage days. My frustration with this truck culminated in me returning home and seeing the truck idle in my space. I patiently waited for a few minutes for them to move before honking and getting an extremely passive aggressive glare from the driver.

Now the neighbors are lying!

A week later the landlord forwards me a text from them complaining that our dog barks everytime they make any noise and is left home alone for many hours everyday. This was simply not true and the landlord knew it too, I work from home so I’m with the dog all day, the few times both of us are away from home its not for more than 4-5 hours and more often than not the dog comes with us. Despite this, I still put forth the effort to keep the dog in the back half of our apartment when we aren’t home to reduce his exposure to them entering or exiting the apartment.

This was matched with them continuing to increase their volume almost as if their goal was to trigger our dog to start barking.

The drama continues…

All of this behavior led to my breaking point the last couple of days. I was able to take our trash out but the next morning wasnt able to return the bins since their vehicle was in the way. I left all of them in front of the house and left for a few hours, when I returned their cans were back in the yard but ours were on the side of the road with the path to the yard still blocked. I moved the bins as close as I could to the yard to try and make sure they weren’t damaged any further, but this would put them dangerously close to my car.

This sounds so frustrating!

I secured them as best as I could and took photos so the landlord could see my problem if I needed to get him involved. Next morning, I went to leave and the path was still blocked (they also moved the cars around since in that time) with the bins now being turned over even closer to my car (luckily no damage). It was at this point I decided to get the landlord involved. He told them our problem and in return was sent assurance that the path would be clear from now on.

But that didn’t happen.

Well, 24 hours later the path is still not clear and the bins continue to sit in our yard.

I’m planning on getting the landlord involved again but Im so frustrated with these neighbors. We love our space and our landlord is incredibly fair so it would be a shame to have to move due to the behavior of people who moved in after us.

What horrible neighbors!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about some renters who moved out and left their apartment in the same state of disarray they’d found it in when they moved in.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s some good advice.

Another person agrees that they need to keep reporting the neighbors to the landlord.

Here’s a suggestion of what to say to the landlord.

Another person suggests cameras.

It really is getting to the point where the landlord has to decide whether he wants to keep the good tenants or the bad tenants because if he doesn’t do anything to make the bad tenants stop their bad behavior, the good tenants will eventually decide to move out.

It’s really sad when neighbors turn on you.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.