Wedding Venue Was Sweltering Hot With No Fans Or Shade From The Sun, So This Mom Took Her Baby And Left Before The Ceremony Even Started

All couples hope for the best weather on their wedding day, but some fail to prepare for the worst.

This mom was a guest at a wedding where there was nowhere to hide from the beaming sun at 103 degrees. There were no fans or water for the guests either. So she did what she had to do to protect her baby.

Read the full story below.

if you’re going to have an outdoor wedding when it’s 103 degrees, please ask the venue for a fan A few months ago, my family and I went to a wedding at a ranch in CA. We already knew it would be hot, but on the day of, it was 103 degrees. The venue was cute, but there was only a barn that allowed for any kind of shade, and of course, it wasn’t available until the ceremony started. People arrived around 3ish, and again, there was nowhere to hide from the sun—no extra room opened up for people, NO FANS, no water, no awnings, nothing. There was a pregnant woman there, and I had my 18-month-old. The walk from the “parking lot” (nothing paved, just parked on the side of a hill on the dirt) was a few minutes, but my daughter was already red-faced when we walked in.

This mom took her baby and left before the wedding started.

I figured there would be some kind of indoor area once we got in, but no. We stayed for another five minutes because I saw my daughter getting more red and seemingly lethargic.

The drive up to this ranch was also around an hour on a one-lane road, so I started thinking that if something happened to my daughter, paramedics wouldn’t get there in a timely manner.

Some lady (maybe the wedding planner or an employee of the venue) saw me telling my husband we had to go, and she offered us a parasol. I asked if there was a fan, anywhere inside to sit, or water, perhaps. She just smiled and walked away. We ended up leaving and walking around the refrigerated section of Target, then coming back once the sun went down. I felt really bad, as the couple had paid for dinners for each guest, but I couldn’t ignore my gut feeling.

When she came back, she found out that other guests did not do very well under the sun.

I ended up finding out that the pregnant woman I saw nearly passed out and missed the ceremony, and that the bride and groom’s son (also 18 months old) wasn’t doing well. It was way better when we returned, but again, no fans—only a single water pitcher that was empty within 10 minutes, even with the tiny 5 oz cups they offered. I was baffled. Why no fans!? Why not at least multiple ice chests of water? Luckily, I saw the pregnant woman when we returned and made sure she was okay. I still don’t understand. Maybe it was something to do with the wedding package they chose? But in any case, I would hope those running the venue, in a well-known hot area during summer, would provide some kind of basics. I also haven’t been to many weddings, so maybe this is normal?

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Health is more important than seeing the couple’s vows.

Other people in the comments section are piping up.

Here’s a simple rule.

Some valid points from this user.

Another solid suggestion.

This one shares a similar experience.

And this person is chiming in.

Heatstroke among your guests is simply not romantic.

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