When Road Rage Meets Pure Pettiness: Driver Calmly Washes Every Window to Make a Rude Stranger Wait

Road etiquette can sometimes lead to petty parking lot conflicts.

In this story, a man was blocked at a gas station pump by another driver who intentionally pulled in too close and smugly waited.

After fueling up, he noticed the situation wasn’t improving and decided not to rush his exit.

Instead, he calmly turned a simple car wash into a very long, very deliberate delay.

Let’s take a closer look!

I do windows This happened a long time ago. Maybe 10 years ago. I went to the neighborhood gas station for a fill-up. No one else was at any of the three aisles of pumps. Since it was hot, I did not pull all the way forward. I stayed under the shade at the second pump.

Another car pulled in, very close to this man’s car.

As my tank was almost full, another car pulled in. He chose to take the pump ahead of me, facing me. And close enough that I would have to maneuver around him to get out. He gave me a satisfied smirk. His girlfriend in the passenger seat cringed.

He decided to wash his car windows.

After fueling, if the conditions are right, I usually wash my car windows. So I got the squeegee and got busy. Obviously, I did the front and rear windshields. Then all the passenger windows. The side view mirrors and the sunroof as well.

The other driver got annoyed and drove away.

He gave up when his girlfriend burst out laughing. This forced him to zoom off after a bit of awkward maneuvering. It was only a little more thorough than my usual job. But I was fully ready to detail the license plates.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person shares a similar experience.

Here’s another funny story.

This user thinks it’s hilarious.

Lol. Short and sweet.

Finally, this one makes a valid point.

Sometimes, patience is just passive-aggressive victory in slow motion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.