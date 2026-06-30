“Where Is Management?!”: A Worker Stormed Out of Her Office to Resign on the Spot—Until a Bizarre Obstacle Stopped Her Cold

Deciding to quit on the spot takes nerve. Actually doing it when your boss isn’t even in the building takes improvisation.

One employee hit both of those walls on the same afternoon after learning that the shady company she’d been working at for two months was already planning to replace her next week.

She wasn’t going to wait for them to do it on their terms, so she wrote an immediate resignation and went to deliver it before lunch.

That’s when she ran into a pretty big issue. Her boss, the only other person in the office during the day, had already left for a client meeting.

So instead of the face-to-face exit she’d planned, she was alone in an empty office holding a letter and a key with no one to give them to.

Keep reading for the full story.

Today is my last day and my boss is not in the office to collect my key. After dealing with a crappy and borderline shady company for the past 2 months, knowing that they plan on replacing me as early as next week, I have decided to put in an immediate resignation.

But this would prove to be a lot more difficult than she anticipated.

However, as I was on my way to put in my notice before lunch, I noticed my boss, the only other person in the office during the day, left and went to a client location this afternoon for a meeting.

This employee shares more details about her plan.

So far I have written up a resignation that includes a note that a key was left with it. I have a post-it note attached with the specific note saying that the key was left in a secured area in her office at the time when I depart, and I plan on taping down the key to the table so it can’t fall off or get lost.

But since she can’t track down her boss, she isn’t sure how to proceed.

I live in a right to work state so I am allowed to resign without prior notice, but I’m seeing some conflicting answers online on how to handle this. I really don’t want to come in tomorrow morning just to drop it off, but I also am not sure how to go about this since it’s my first time resigning from a position with keys.

Who knew quitting your job could be so complicated?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who spent nearly 3 decades climbing the ladder at work only to be fired in a meeting that lasted less than a minute.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This user shares very detailed advice on what to do next.

This user would handle it something like this.

Technology could be the solution here.

This commenter worries the boss might play dirty if the proper precautions aren’t taken.

There’s not much sense in worrying about doing things the “right way” for a company that was clearly about to do her dirty.

That being said, resigning can feel like a big deal, especially when you don’t trust the people on the receiving end. Luckily redditors gave this employee a few actionable strategies she can hopefully use to get out of that toxic workplace as soon as possible.

She’s a better employee than this company ever deserved.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose HR department advised her to quit if she was that unhappy, so she did and found herself in a role reversal years later.