Woman Dealing With a Noisy Neighbor for Months Keeps Adjusting Her Routine, but Eventually She Can’t Take It Anymore

Living peacefully at home can be difficult with constant noise.

The following story involves a woman who had been dealing with a noisy neighbor for months and wasn’t sure when to take action.

She tried coping methods like white noise and sleep earbuds just to get through the day and night.

However, the stomping and banging continued to disrupt her routine.

Don’t you hate neighbors like that? What would you do if you were in her shoes?

Read the full story below for all the details.

At What Point Do You Stop Trying to “Manage” Neighbor Noise and Actually File a Complaint? I have been dealing with a noisy neighbor for months. Honestly, I am not sure if I am just being patient or if I have let it go on for too long. I have tried adjusting my routine and using white noise. I have even worn sleep earbuds when trying to focus or sleep. It helps a bit. It feels ridiculous that I have to plan my whole day around someone else’s noise.

This woman doesn’t want to file a complaint yet, but she doesn’t know what to do.

Some days, the earbuds make it manageable. Other days, the stomping and banging still cut through. I do not want to jump straight to filing a formal complaint. I also do not want this to become my new normal. For those who have been through this, when did you decide it was time to talk to management? When did you start documenting everything? Did you try coping methods like noise-canceling earbuds first? Or did you wish you had complained sooner?

Wow, that sounds really frustrating over time.

Homeowners shouldn’t adjust their day and routine just because of an inconsiderate neighbor.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who freaks out after a neighbor confronts her about the landscaping damage done by her children.

At some point, they’ve got to speak up for their own peace. Let’s find out what others have to say.

This user shares a similar experience.

Here’s another idea…

Another one chimes in.

There really isn’t much you can do, says this person.

Finally, here’s another suggestion.

Occasional noise can be manageable, but constant disruption is a whole different story.