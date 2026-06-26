Woman Accused of Being ‘Unreasonable’ for Demanding Roommate Pay for New Bed Sheets

Well, how’s this for a slap in the face?

How would you feel if two people had intimate relations…and used your bed sheets for the occasion?

You probably wouldn’t be too psyched…

In fact, you might even be pretty upset about it!

In today’s story, a woman talked about why she got upset with her roommate after she found out that she did the dirty deed and used her bed sheets.

Ouch!

Read what she had to say, and see what you think…

AITA for telling my housemate she owes me new bedsheets? “I realize this is probably so childish but I am 28F and my housemate, Nikki, is 29F. All of our stuff is separate, as there’s two of us it’s easy so her stuff is to the right and mine is to the left in storage. I put my food on the left side of the fridge, my cups in the left side of the cupboard, etc. This was her idea.

They sound very organized…

Our bedding is different because the linen cupboard isn’t wide enough and doesn’t have shelving. We use these big plastic storage containers and have labelled them, this was also Nikki’s idea. Last week I bought a new set as winter’s starting and I’ve noticed my room gets really cold at night. They’re these fuzzy sheets that my mum recommended as she said they get very warm. I washed them then packed them away so I could change my sheets on Sunday. Sunday comes and my sheets aren’t there, I look around in all the obvious places but can’t find them so I ask Nikki and she tells me that she borrowed them as her room has been getting cold.

Here comes the double whammy…

I said that wasn’t her decision to make and I wanted them back so I could wash and use them. She said I probably won’t want them back now as she’s been intimate with her boyfriend on them. Here’s where I should mention I have Contamination OCD (COCD) and Nikki knows this. I snapped and told her that she owes me new sheets as she knows that I won’t be able to use those ones now, I’d be stuck for hours cleaning them and still wouldn’t be able to sleep on them properly.

Her roommate refused to do that.

She told me that’s ridiculous, that I need to get over it and either need to suck it up and share or just replace them myself. I know I can just buy a new set myself but why should I have to? She never asked to use them and I feel like it’s rude to be intimate on your housemate’s sheets even if they don’t have COCD, maybe I’m just crazy. Yes, obviously most people can just clean them and be done with it but it’s still kinda rude. I feel like she told me they had relations on them as she knew I wouldn’t want them back, that she did that to effectively steal them from me but she said I was being crazy for thinking that. AITA for wanting her to replace my bedsheets?”

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Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this reader chimed in.

Forget about just replacing the bed sheets!

She owes her a nice dinner or an open bar tab, or something!

There are some lines that shouldn’t be crossed, folks…

Her roommate sounds straight-up RUDE.

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