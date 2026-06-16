June 16, 2026 at 4:15 pm

Woman Lets Son and Pregnant DIL Stay With Her, but Draws the Line at a Home Birth in Her Living Room

by Heide Lazaro

Pregnant woman relaxing on her bed

Pexels

Hosting family can come with unexpected challenges.

The following story is about a woman who let her son and pregnant daughter-in-law stay after their home was flooded.

They set up a temporary nursery while waiting for repairs to be completed.

But she was shocked to learn they planned a water birth inside her house instead of going to a hospital.

Whoa, that’s shocking, indeed! Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for ruining my daughter-in-law’s birth plan

My son and DIL are staying with me at the moment.

Their house is being fixed due to a flooding issue that happened about a week ago.

A fire hydrant broke. It flooded the houses near it.

Due to this, their home needs some of the floors replaced. It is not safe for them to be there while contractors deal with the damage.

This woman welcomes her son and DIL in her home.

My DIL is supposed to give birth to her first kid at the beginning of next month. Their home will not be fixed in time.

They have been staying with me. They set up a little nursery in the guest bedroom.

My home is not big. I downsized years ago. I live in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom home.

She learned that her DIL was planning to have a water birth at home.

I learned this weekend that she was planning on having a water home birth and a midwife during it.

I thought she was going to the hospital. That, apparently, was not the plan.

She plans to have the kid in a blown-up pool that goes in the house.

The only two places it will fit are the living room and if I move my bed in the master bedroom.

I thought about it. I am not comfortable with that happening in my home.

DIL got annoyed, and now, they’re having a huge argument.

I told her this today.

She was annoyed. We got into an argument. She is mad that I ruined her birth plan.

My son wants me to apologize. He wants me to have it here.

Again, I am against it. I do not want her giving birth in my living room.

Whoa, that’s a huge ask in someone else’s home.

Giving birth in OP’s living room is not a small adjustment.

It makes sense that she wanted boundaries in her own space, and the DIL getting annoyed is such an entitlement.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Don’t you think so? Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

Short and simple.

Screenshot 2026 06 05 at 9.56.39 PM Woman Lets Son and Pregnant DIL Stay With Her, but Draws the Line at a Home Birth in Her Living Room

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 06 05 at 9.57.10 PM Woman Lets Son and Pregnant DIL Stay With Her, but Draws the Line at a Home Birth in Her Living Room

Here’s another valid point.

Screenshot 2026 06 05 at 9.57.29 PM Woman Lets Son and Pregnant DIL Stay With Her, but Draws the Line at a Home Birth in Her Living Room

Finally, this person calls DIL a “choosing beggar.”

Screenshot 2026 06 05 at 9.58.02 PM Woman Lets Son and Pregnant DIL Stay With Her, but Draws the Line at a Home Birth in Her Living Room

Your house, your rules… even when a baby is on the way.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel worker who doesn’t want to let guests reserve handicapped parking spots in advance.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
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